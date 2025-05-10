SI

Man Utd, Tottenham Aim to Avoid Unwanted All-Time European Record

This season's Europa League final between two Premier League strugglers could see one of Man Utd or Tottenham earn a hotly dubious honour

Grey Whitebloom

Ruben Amorim (left) and Ange Postecoglou will go head-to-head on May 21 in the Europa League final
Ruben Amorim (left) and Ange Postecoglou will go head-to-head on May 21 in the Europa League final / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images / IPS

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both have the chance to record the lowest-ever league finish while winning a major European trophy later this month.

The waning Premier League giants will face off in Bilbao on May 21 in the Europa League final. United and Spurs sit 15th and 16th respectively in the Premier League table with just three games of the season left to surpass West Ham United's unwanted record. The Hammers finished 14th when they lifted the 2023 Europa Conference League.

Despite their domestic struggles, both sides have found form on the European stage. Tottenham romped to a 5–1 aggregate semifinal victory over Bodo/Glimt, becoming just the second foreign side to defeat the Norwegian champions from within the Arctic Circle this season.

United's continental form has been even more dramatic. Ruben Amorim's wildly unpredictable outfit thumped Athletic Club 7–1 on aggregate to maintain their unbeaten record in Europe this season, yet are guaranteed to record their lowest points total in Premier League history.

Lowest-Ranked Clubs to Ever Win a European Trophy

Declan Rice (centre) leading the West Ham celebrations
West Ham United became the first English club to win the Europa Conference League in 2023 / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Club (Season)

Trophy

League Finish

West Ham (2022/23)

Conference League

14th

Inter (1993/94)

UEFA Cup

13th

Arsenal (1969/70)

Inter-Cities Fairs Cup

12th

Schalke (1996/97)

UEFA Cup

12th

Sevilla (2022/23)

Europa League

12th

Information provided by The Athletic.

Amorim may have already been aware of the dubious honour awaiting United. "For me, in that moment and you look at Premier League, we are the worst team since I arrived in terms of results," the Portuguese boss seethed ahead of Thursday's Europa League semifinal triumph over Athletic. "That is my idea. In the end of the season, we can be the worst team in Premier League history with a European title."

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou took a forceful tone when the topic was raised. "I mean, who cares if we're struggling in the league?" the outspoken Australian boss asked assembled media this week. "It's a separate thing. It's got nothing to do with league form. I couldn't care less who's struggling and who's not. I think both us and Manchester United have earned the right to be there."

Neither United nor Spurs have the chance of climbing higher than 12th across the remainder of the league campaign, which actually concludes four days after the Europa League final.

