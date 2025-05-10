Man Utd, Tottenham Aim to Avoid Unwanted All-Time European Record
Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both have the chance to record the lowest-ever league finish while winning a major European trophy later this month.
The waning Premier League giants will face off in Bilbao on May 21 in the Europa League final. United and Spurs sit 15th and 16th respectively in the Premier League table with just three games of the season left to surpass West Ham United's unwanted record. The Hammers finished 14th when they lifted the 2023 Europa Conference League.
Despite their domestic struggles, both sides have found form on the European stage. Tottenham romped to a 5–1 aggregate semifinal victory over Bodo/Glimt, becoming just the second foreign side to defeat the Norwegian champions from within the Arctic Circle this season.
United's continental form has been even more dramatic. Ruben Amorim's wildly unpredictable outfit thumped Athletic Club 7–1 on aggregate to maintain their unbeaten record in Europe this season, yet are guaranteed to record their lowest points total in Premier League history.
Lowest-Ranked Clubs to Ever Win a European Trophy
Club (Season)
Trophy
League Finish
West Ham (2022/23)
Conference League
14th
Inter (1993/94)
UEFA Cup
13th
Arsenal (1969/70)
Inter-Cities Fairs Cup
12th
Schalke (1996/97)
UEFA Cup
12th
Sevilla (2022/23)
Europa League
12th
Information provided by The Athletic.
Amorim may have already been aware of the dubious honour awaiting United. "For me, in that moment and you look at Premier League, we are the worst team since I arrived in terms of results," the Portuguese boss seethed ahead of Thursday's Europa League semifinal triumph over Athletic. "That is my idea. In the end of the season, we can be the worst team in Premier League history with a European title."
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou took a forceful tone when the topic was raised. "I mean, who cares if we're struggling in the league?" the outspoken Australian boss asked assembled media this week. "It's a separate thing. It's got nothing to do with league form. I couldn't care less who's struggling and who's not. I think both us and Manchester United have earned the right to be there."
Neither United nor Spurs have the chance of climbing higher than 12th across the remainder of the league campaign, which actually concludes four days after the Europa League final.