Athletic Club vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Arsenal’s Champions League campaign kicks off in the Basque Country, as they take on Athletic Club at the San Mamés.
These two sides faced off for the first time in the summer, with the Gunners inviting the La Liga side to compete in the Emirates Cup. A routine 3–0 victory ensued for the hosts, who will be expecting a more daunting encounter on Tuesday night.
Athletic Club, led by former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde, finished fourth in Spain last season and were Europa League semifinalists. However, a quiet summer has tempered expectations somewhat for 2025–26, even if retaining the services of Nico Williams for the long haul was a huge boost.
This is their first Champions League outing since 2014–15, and the hosts are taking on a side that can claim to be one of Europe’s strongest. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal were semifinalists last time out, and they’ve built a squad over the summer which looks prepared for deep runs across multiple fronts.
Both teams have won three of their first four domestic outings of the new season, with Athletic tasting defeat for the first time at home to Alavés on Saturday. The Gunners, meanwhile, impressed in their 3–0 victory over Nottingham Forest.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Tuesday’s Champions League clash.
What Time Does Athletic Club vs. Arsenal Forest Kick Off?
- Location: Bilbao, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio de San Mamés
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 16
- Kick-off Time: 5.45 p.m. BST / 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Donatas Rumšas (LTU)
- VAR: Pol van Boekel (NED)
Athletic Club vs. Arsenal Head-to-Head Record (All Games)
- Athletic Club: 0 wins
- Arsenal: 1 win
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Arsenal 3–0 Athletic Club (Aug. 9, 2025) - Emirates Cup
Current Form (All Competitions)
Athletic Club
Arsenal
Athletic Club 0–1 Alavés - 13/09/25
Arsenal 3–0 Nottingham Forest - 15/09/25
Athletic Club 0–1 Osasuna - 04/09/25
Liverpool 1–0 Arsenal - 31/08/25
Real Betis 1–2 Athletic Club - 31/08/25
Arsenal 5–0 Leeds - 23/08/25
Athletic Club 1–0 Rayo Vallecano - 25/08/25
Arsenal 5–0 Leeds - 23/08/25
Athletic Club 3–2 Sevilla - 17/08/25
Arsenal 3–0 Athletic Club - 09/08/25
How to Watch Athletic Club vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
Athletic Club Team News
Nico Williams has been a long-standing target of Arsenal’s, but he won’t have the chance to showcase his talent in front of the Gunners on Tuesday night. The winger has been ruled out of the game with an adductor injury.
His older brother, Iñaki, is available and will likely start down the right. Goalscoring midfielder Oihan Sancet will start as the hosts’ No. 10, while Maroan Sannadi should lead Athletic’s line.
Beñat Prados and Unai Egiluz are absent for the hosts, while stalwart defender Yeray Álvarez is serving a lengthy doping ban. Inigo Lekue is an injury doubt.
Athletic Club Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Athletic Club predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Simón; Areso, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche; Vesga, Jauregizar; I. Williams, Sancet, Berenguer; Sannadi
Arsenal Team News
It was a mixed afternoon on the injury front for Arteta against Forest. Captain Martin Ødegaard was forced off in the first half with a shoulder issue, and how long he’ll be out of action remains a question. The Arsenal manager has confirmed that surgery won’t be necessary.
William Saliba will likely be preserved for Sunday‘s duel with Erling Haaland, while Ben White and Piero Hincapié were both involved at the weekend. The pair could be rotated into the team on Tuesday.
Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz remain out of action for the visitors, while Christian Nørgaard was absent from the matchday squad again on Saturday. Declan Rice is a sure bet to start after earning some early-season respite after the international break.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Athletic Club (4-3-3): Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Hincapié; Zubimendi, Rice, Nwaneri; Madueke, Gyökeres, Eze
Athletic Club vs. Arsenal Score Prediction
Nico Williams’s absence is a big blow for the hosts, and his injury was hard-felt at the weekend as they were stunned at home by Alavés.
Valverde’s side have been a stable La Liga force over the past few years, and have upset Spain’s behemoths at the San Mamés. This is a special occasion for Athletic, but Arsenal are nightmare opponents for them.
The Gunners manifested a fluid and imperious form on Saturday, and Arteta now boasts a squad that allows him to rotate freely without their quality diminishing drastically. They‘ve gained plenty of experience in this competition under the Spaniard, and are well-placed to mitigate the challenge that Tuesday’s occasion will supply.
Prediction: Athletic Club 1–3 Arsenal