Atletico Madrid 0-1 Barcelona: Player Ratings as Ferran Torres Sets Up El Clasico Copa del Rey Final
Barcelona secured their spot in the Copa del Rey final, defeating Atlético Madrid 1–0 at the Metropolitano in the second leg of the semifinals to advance with a 5-4 aggregate win.
With Ferran Torres starting in place of Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona exploited the former Manchester City man's line-breaking runs often to open up Atlético's stout low block. Lamine Yamal was at the center of every Barça attack and in the 27th minute, he beautifully found a charging Torres who perfectly tucked his shot past Juan Musso into the far corner for his 16th goal of the season.
Diego Simeone introduced Alexander Sørloth in the second half and Atléti immediately looked more menacing, nearly leveling the scoring in the opening minutes out of the tunnel. The Norwegian striker did find the back of the net, but his goal was disallowed for offsides.
Tensions grew towards the final minutes of the game as the hosts tried to push forward in search of an equalizer that would send the game to extra time. Barcelona held firm, and Torres' goal was enough to notch their 18th win from 21 games in 2025 and punch their ticket to the Copa del Rey final, where they'll face Real Madrid for the second El Clásico final of the season.
Up next for Barcelona is a tough La Liga matchup vs. Real Betis.
Player ratings from the game below.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Atletico Madrid
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny
7.4/10
RB: Jules Koundé
7.6/10
CB: Pau Cubarsí
6.9/10
CB: Iñigo Martínez
7.6/10
LB: Alejandro Balde
7.1/10
CM: Frenkie de Jong
7.8/10
CM: Pedri
7.9/10
RW: Lamine Yamal
8.2/10
AM: Fermin Lopez
6.6/10
LW: Raphinha
7.9/10
ST: Ferran Torres
7.5/10
SUB: Eric Garcia (58' for Cubarsí)
6.8/10
SUB: Ronald Araújo (58' for Fermin)
6.3/10
SUB: Robert Lewandowski (74' for Torres)
6.5/10
SUB: Gerard Martín (87' for Yamal)
N/A