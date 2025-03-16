Atletico Madrid 2-4 Barcelona: Player Ratings as Lamine Yamal Completes Brilliant Barca Comeback
In one of the best games of the season, Barcelona came back from two goals down to defeat Atlético Madrid 4–2 and return to the the top of La Liga.
On the brink of halftime and just after Robert Lewandowski hit the crossbar, Atlético Madrid opened the scoring with a vintage quick transition. In just three touches, Antoine Griezmann set up Giuliano Simeone, who teed-up an incoming Julián Álvarez to tap in the opener for the hosts.
Another deadly Atleti counter attack in the 70th minute saw Connor Gallagher supply Alexander Sørloth, who scored against Barça for a sixth straight game. Barcelona players were livid, calling for a handball in the lead up to Atleti's second.
Before the celebrations could end, Lewandowski pulled one back for the Catalans with a wonderful strike for his La Liga leading 22nd goal of the season. In the 77th minute, Barcelona found the equalizer after Raphinha fired a brilliant cross that Ferran Torres perfectly flicked past Jan Oblak.
Back in December, Atléti scored a stoppage time winner in the reverse fixture. Today, Barcelona returned the favor, as Lamine Yamal fired a shot from distance that deflected off a defender into the back of the net to complete the comeback. Torres then clinched the victory with his brace in what was the final kick of the game.
In a crucial match in the title race going into the international break, Barcelona now go four points clear of Atlético Madrid atop the standings, tied on points with Real Madrid but with a better goal difference and a game in hand.
Player ratings from Barcelona's comeback below.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Atletico Madrid (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny
6.7/10
RB: Jules Koundé
7.7/10
CB: Pau Cubarsi
7.1/10
CB: Iñigo Martínez
8.7/10
LB: Alejandro Balde
7.1/10
CM: Marc Casadó
6.6/10
CM: Pedri
7.7/10
RW: Lamine Yamal
8.8/10
AM: Dani Olmo
6.9/10
LW: Raphinha
7.8/10
ST: Robert Lewandowski
8.1/10
SUB: Eric García (67' for Casadó)
6.1/10
SUB: Ferran Torres (67' for Olmo)
8.6/10
SUB: Ronald Araujo (87' for Koundé)
N/A
SUB: Gerard Martin (87' for Balde)
N/A
SUB: Gavi (90' for Pedri)
N/A