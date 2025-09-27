Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Atletico Madrid: Los Blancos Stunned in Dreadful 5–2 Defeat
Real Madrid saw their perfect start demolished by Atlético Madrid, falling 5–2 in their first real test of the 2025–26 season.
Real Madrid might have come into the fixture on a seven-game winning streak, but it was Atlético Madrid that got off to a blistering start. Diego Simeone’s men saw virtually all of the ball in the early stages, with Alexander Sørloth botching a golden opportunity to put his side up 1–0 inside of five minutes.
The hosts kept the pressure on the league leaders, who looked all out of sorts at the Metropolitano. Sloppy giveaways, poor passes and last-ditch defending were the story for Real Madrid before Atlético Madrid inevitably struck in the 14th minute.
Xabi Alonso’s men failed to clear a dangerous set piece from Julián Alvarez, leaving Giuliano Simeone free to whip a cross into the six-yard box. Robin Le Normand climbed over Aurélien Tchouaméni to head home the game’s opening goal.
Atlético Madrid squandered several chances to double their lead, leaving the door open for Real Madrid to get themselves back into the game. The visitors finally got hold of the ball long enough for Arda Güler to thread a perfectly-timed ball into the path of Kylian Mbappé, who rifled his 10th goal of the season into the back of the net just before the half-hour mark.
Just 11 minutes later, Mbappé pounced on an errant header from Le Normand and found a streaking Vinícius Júnior in acres of space down the left flank. The winger got the better of both Le Normand and Marcos Llorente before sending a pinpoint cross to Güler. The Türkiye international calmly fired a half-volley past Jan Oblak to put Real Madrid ahead.
Simeone’s men would not go away quietly. After a VAR review denied Atlético Madrid an equalizer for handball, Sørloth made up for his earlier blunder with an unstoppable header deep into stoppage time. Back on level terms, Los Colchoneros quickly retook the lead in the second half from the spot. Güler was whistled for a high boot on Nico González, and Alvarez calmly beat Thibaut Courtois to put the hosts up 3–2.
The Argentine sealed the game for Atlético Madrid in the 63rd minute with a brilliant free kick that curved up and over Real Madrid’s wall and into the back of the net. With a two-goal advantage, the hosts preserved their lead with a disciplined defense and Antoine Griezmann even managed to snag a fifth goal in the 94th minute to send Real Madrid home in embarrassment.
The defeat was the first for Real Madrid in 2025–26, knocking Los Blancos down the La Liga standings. The Spanish giants have now not collected three points against their neighbors in the last seven Madrid derbies to unfold in the Spanish top-flight.
Check out Real Madrid’s player ratings from the match below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Atletico Madrid (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Thibaut Courtois
4.5
RB: Dani Carvajal
6.0
CB: Éder Militão
6.6
CB: Dean Huijsen
6.1
LB: Álvaro Carreras
5.3
DM: Fede Valverde
4.8
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
5.0
RW: Arda Güler
8.1
AM: Jude Bellingham
7.7
LW: Vinícius Júnior
6.6
ST: Kylian Mbappé
7.9
SUB: Raúl Asencio (46’ for Militão)
6.2
SUB: Franco Mastantuono (59’ for Güler)
6.4
SUB: Eduardo Camavinga (59’ for Carvajal)
6.5
SUB: Rodrygo (70’ for Bellingham)
6.7
SUB: Gonzalo García (89’ for Huijsen)
N/A
Subs not used: Andriy Lunin (GK), Sergio Mestre (GK), David Alaba, Fran García, Dani Ceballos, Brahim Díaz, Endrick.
Player of the Match: Julián Alvarez
Real Madrid Player of the Match: Arda Güler
Atlético Madrid (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, Clément Lenglet, Dávid Hancko; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Pablo Barrios, Nico González; Antoine Griezmann, Alexander Sørloth.
Subs: Conor Gallagher, Javi Galán, Antoine Griezmann, Nahuel Molina, Álex Baena.