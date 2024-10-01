Atletico Madrid Faces 'Forceful and Severe' Sanctions for Madrid Derby, per Spanish Sports Minister
Atlético Madrid could face harsh disciplinary action for its fans' behavior during the Madrid derby.
A packed Civitas Metropolitano Stadium watched as Atlético Madrid hosted Real Madrid on Sunday, Sept. 29. The first Madrid derby of the season always promised to be a contentious affair, but the match descended into dangerous territory when fans threw objects, including lighters and keys, at Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois in the second half.
Referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer temporarily suspended the match and sent both teams back to their respective locker rooms. The Spanish Football Federation’s disciplinary committee is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss possible sanctions coming for Atlético Madrid.
Pilar Alegría, the Spanish Minister of Education and Sports, revealed how seriously the club could be punished. "We express our absolute condemnation," she said. "These events are contrary to the values of sport. The sanction that will be proposed will be forceful and severe."
After the match, Atlético Madrid issued a statement regarding the events that unfolded during the Madrid derby.
"The club has permanently expelled as a member the person identified yesterday by the Police, in collaboration with our Security Department, as responsible for throwing an object during the derby," the statement said. "Our Security Department continues to work with the Police to identify the rest of those involved, who will be permanently expelled as soon as they are located."
"The club's firm conviction to eradicate any form of violence and our defense of the values of sport are unquestionable," it continued. "We will continue to work with all our resources with the aim of eliminating this type of behavior. We must not allow a few individuals to tarnish the image of a unique fan base, the vast majority of which demonstrated this once again yesterday in an exemplary manner."
Atlético Madrid could be forced to pay a hefty fine and/or enforce a partial stadium ban in the aftermath of the Madrid derby. A more severe punishment could see the full stadium closed for at least one match.