Atletico Madrid's Keys to Success in the Madrid Derby
Atlético Madrid can become the first team to defeat Real Madrid this season, but they must do so after just two full days of rest.
Diego Simeone's side stole three points from Celta Vigo on Thursday thanks to Julián Alvarez's 89th minute winner. Celebrations were cut short, though, with the Madrid derby looming at the weekend.
Despite finishing 19 points behind Real Madrid last season, Atlético Madrid was the only team to hand Carlo Ancelotti's men a loss in La Liga. Los Colchoneros will be eager to repeat history as they welcome Los Blancos to the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano on Sept. 29.
Real Madrid is on a 39-game unbeaten run in La Liga, but Atlético Madrid has the players and tactics to find success against the defending Spanish and European champions, as long as they execute a winning play style.
Punish Real Madrid on the Counter-Attack
Time and time again, Los Colchoneros prove to be one of the best counter-attacking teams in the world. Atlético Madrid finds its best chances in transition when defenses are scrambling to keep up with the precise passing from Simeone's players.
Real Madrid might enjoy most of the possession on Sunday, but all Atlético Madrid needs is one sloppy pass from its opponent or a well-timed interception to kickstart its way up the pitch.
With both Julián Alvarez and Alexander Sørloth available to Simeone, the manager has new weapons to deploy against Ancelotti's somewhat susceptible backline.
Be the More Physical Side
Atlético Madrid finds the most success against Los Blancos when Rodrigo De Paul and Koke use their physicality to disrupt Ancelotti's side. Hard tackles and crucial interceptions are the best way to combat Real Madrid's lengthy spells of possession and break up the club's free-flowing attacks.
A smart foul can take playmakers like Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior off the ball for just long enough to make Real Madrid reset and slow down. In the time the referee blows the whistle and restarts play, Atlético Madrid can refine its defensive shape.
Atlético Madrid's physicality wears teams down so much so that managers must make substitutions for fresh legs and energy. In Ancelotti's case, his depleted bench could become a problem for Los Blancos in the second half.
Let Antoine Griezmann Shine
Gone are the days of Atlético Madrid fans whistling Antoine Griezmann for his move to Barcelona. The Frenchman is playing his best soccer for Simeone since his return to Madrid and always seems to deliver against the club's biggest rivals, especially at home.
Griezmann scored the winner last season to deliver Real Madrid's first and only loss of the 2023–24 La Liga season. He also found the back of the net to eliminate Los Blancos from the Copa del Rey in the round of 16.
Griezmann might not have the pace to blow by Éder Militão, but he has the vision to create chances for his teammates, both from open play and set pieces, to find the back of the net. The 33-year-old leads the team with four assists and also has three goals of his name across all competitions.