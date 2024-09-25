Most Heated Moments in the Madrid Derby
A Madrid derby guarantees drama and tension no matter the stakes or the scoreline.
Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid have a deep-rooted rivalry that comes to a head at least twice every season. The clubs often meet in more than just their two La Liga fixtures, though, leaving ample opportunities for harsh tackles, red cards and borderline verbal and physical brawls to grab all the headlines.
The first Madrid derby of the 2024–25 campaign unfolds on Sunday, Sept. 29, and Real Madrid is eager to avenge its only loss from last season. Beyond goals and conflicting tactics, the match promises to add more tense moments to the rivalry's evolving and complicated history.
As fans await the upcoming match, let's look back at the four most heated moments in the Madrid derby.
4. Tensions Rise Between Sergio Ramos and Diego Costa
If there is a heated moment in Real Madrid's history, Sergio Ramos is likely at the center of the conflict. Los Blancos' former captain spent the majority of the Madrid derby on Dec. 1, 2012, at odds with Diego Costa. The two players sent petty fouls one another's way, argued after every collision and did their fare share of embellishment to get the referee's attention.
Everything boiled over when Costa swatted Ramos in the face during a set piece, leading the Real Madrid players to circle the referee while Costa pleaded his innocence. No red cards came out of the affair, but the game underwent a lengthy stoppage as both teams traded verbal blows.
3. Diego Simeone vs. Raphael Varane
The 2014 Champions League final had plenty of drama on the pitch, but even more off. At just 21 years old, Raphael Varane got into it with Diego Simeone at the Estádio da Luz. The defender kicked the ball away right at Atlético Madrid's manager on the touchline. Simeone then return the favor and sent the ball at the Frenchman.
The conflict spilled onto the pitch after Cristiano Ronaldo sealed Real Madrid's victory in extra time. Simeone stormed up to Varane and the two exchanged words before being separated by players and coaches.
2. Federico Valverde Sees Red
The Spanish giants once again clashed in the Spanish Super Cup final on Jan. 12, 2020. The match was scoreless heading into the 115th minute when Federico Valverde made a poor last-man tackle on Álvaro Morata just outside the box. The midfielder was sent off without hesitation, but not before both sides came together.
Ángel Correa went straight for Valverde before Ramos and Dani Carvajal quickly joined the fray, causing a mass incident between the clubs. Carvajal pushed down Correa, prompting Stefan Savić to shove the defender. Casemiro had to hold his teammate back while the referee booked several players for the incident.
1. Dani Carvajal vs. Diego Costa
In recent years, the most heated moment in a Madrid derby ironically came in a club friendly. Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid faced off on July 26, 2019, in a preseason match that ended with both teams going down to ten men.
Simeone's side took a 6–1 lead and with every goal, tensions mounted at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Carvajal made a reckless challenge on Thomas Lemar that sent Costa after the right-back. The two players had to be separated by their teammates and both were sent off in the aftermath of a heated confrontation that looked close to blows.