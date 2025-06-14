Atletico Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. PSG: Simeone's Chance to Make a Statement
Atlético Madrid are competing at the Club World Cup for the first time this summer, with previous UEFA Champions League near-misses prolonging their lengthy absence from the tournament.
However, the competition’s revamp has allowed the likes of Atléti in despite their continued failure to climb the European summit. Moreover, the strength of UEFA’s competing members means Diego Simeone’s side are among the most likely to go all the way in the United States, but their campaign couldn’t start against a more daunting opponent.
Paris Saint-Germain, fresh off their all-time great display in the Champions League final, are up first in Group B. Atléti prevailed in their previous meeting last November, but the French champions have evolved into a considerably more frightening beast since.
Here’s how Atlético Madrid could line up against PSG on Sunday evening.
Atlético Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. PSG (4-4-2)
GK: Jan Oblak—Oblak may not be the force he once was between the sticks, but he remains Atléti’s number one and is a shoo-in to start on Sunday. Expect him to be busy.
RB: Nahuel Molina—The dynamic full-back scored when Atléti smashed and grabbed at the Parc des Princes last year. He has his work cut out against Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
CB: José Giménez—The experienced defender has gone through it all with Diego Simeone’s side, and he’ll be desperate to get his hands on the Club World Cup this summer.
CB: Robin Le Normand—Le Normand had a disrupted 2024–25 campaign which meant Clement Lenglet played a rather significant role. However, the Spanish international is injury-free entering the tournament and should start over the Frenchman.
LB: Javi Galán—Atléti have a collection of so-so options at left back, all of whom have failed to enjoy prolonged spells in the side. Simeone may trust Galán the most defensively, but he’s going to need plenty of help.
RM: Giuliano Simeone—The Argentine international enjoyed a breakout season in 2024–25 and proved himself to be more than merely Diego’s son. He’s a live wire down the right and will pose a threat in transition.
CM: Rodrigo De Paul—Only four players recorded more minutes for Simeone’s side last season, with De Paul racking up 50 appearances. He’s an imperative figure in the middle of the park.
CM: Lucas Barrios—The all-South American midfield boasts plenty of grit, but Barrios is excellent in possession, too. He’ll probably struggle to escape the Club World Cup without picking up a booking or three.
LM: Conor Gallagher—Gallagher performed pretty well in his debut season at Atléti, with Simeone preferring to use him as a workhorse down the left. He’ll provide support for his full-back and tuck infield when necessary.
ST: Antoine Griezmann—Alexander Sørloth is pushing for a starting role after scoring a hat-trick off the bench on the final day of the La Liga season. However, Simeone is likely to stick with the diminutive dynamic up top and utilize him as a finisher late on in the game.
ST: Julián Alvarez—Alvarez scored again for Argentina during the June internationals and he finished his debut season as the club’s top scorer.
