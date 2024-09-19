Atletico Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. RB Leipzig – Champions League
Atletico Madrid begins its 2024–25 Champions League campaign against one of its toughest opponents, RB Leipzig.
Diego Simeone welcomed Robin Le Normand, Alexander Sørloth and Julián Alvarez to Madrid with the hope of building a squad capable of challenging for the Spanish and European crowns. Although Atletico Madrid remains unbeaten in La Liga, its early matches highlighted Simeone's indecision about his starting striker.
In Atletico Madrid's five La Liga matches, Sørloth got the nod three times while Alvarez started twice. Both forwards have struggled to find consistency leading the line; Sørloth and Alvarez only have one goal apiece.
Simeone faces a critical decision ahead of Atletico Madrid's Champions League opener. Leipzig's compact, disciplined defense will not give the Spanish side a wealth of opportunities to get on the scoresheet, which means the starting No. 9 must deliver when called upon.
Here's what Atletico Madrid's XI could look like against RB Leipzig.
Atletico Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. RB Leipzig (3-5-2)
GK: Jan Oblak – Oblak has not conceded a goal since Aug. 19, a streak the keeper hopes to carry over into the Champions League.
CB: José María Giménez – The Uruguayan will lead Simeone's backline against Loïs Openda.
CB: Robin Le Normand – Of all Atletico Madrid's summer signings, Le Normand executed the most seamless transition into his new team. The 27-year-old looks right at home alongside Giménez.
CB: César Azpilicueta – The defender will round out Simeone's back three in his 39th cap for Atletico Madrid.
RWB: Marcos Llorente – Llorente is the team's most versatile player. No matter where he lines up, his playmaking and finishing shines; the Spaniard already has two goals and one assist in five La Liga appearances.
CM: Rodrigo De Paul – Simeone's side will need the Argentine's physicality and defensive efforts against Leipzig's strong counter-attack.
CM: Koke – Since Pablo Barrios is sidelined with a muscular tear in his left leg, Koke will get the nod alongside De Paul for the second consecutive match.
CM: Conor Gallagher – The England international just scored his debut goal for Atletico Madrid and is the engine of the midfield.
LWB: Samuel Lino – The 24-year-old has started every La Liga game so far this season and will hope to bag his fourth career Champions League goal on Thursday.
ST: Antoine Griezmann – The Frenchman has been Atletico Madrid's best player so far this season and will look to net his third goal in five matches.
ST: Julián Alvarez – After finally scoring his first goal for Atletico Madrid at the weekend, Alvarez likely did enough to get the nod alongside Griezmann in place of Alexander Sørloth.