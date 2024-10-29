Ballon d'Or 2024 Combined XI: The Best of the Best
After all the fanfare, controversy and debate around the results of the 2024 Ballon d'Or, it ended as reported before the ceremony began: Rodri is your men's winner.
Whether you think Rodri, Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham, or even Dani Carvajal deserved to win last night, the top 30 regardless of ranking is hard to dispute as the top players in the world. With Rodri winning, it feels like a new era is here despite Lionel Messi winning his eighth last year. Many thought Erling Haaland deserved it last year after his treble-winning campaign with Manchester City. Fans will always remember each Ballon d'Or for different reasons, but the 2024 ceremony will always be tied to Vini vs. Rodri.
Looking at the top 30 as a whole, who makes a combined XI? Let's take a look at the best possible XI from the top 30 Ballon d'Or rankings.
Ballon d'Or 2024 Combined XI: The Best of the Best (4-3-3)
GK: Emiliano Martinez (Argentina, Aston Villa)—Dibu is one of, if not the best goalkeeper currently in the world. He's also the only keeper to make the top 30 so to some extent it has to be the Yashin Trophy winner. But, therein lies why Dibu makes the XI: he's the Yashin Trophy winner and deservedly so.
LB: Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain, Bayer Leverkusen)—The only left-back on the list, but also likely the best LB in the world. Grimaldo had a career resurgence moving to Leverkusen after years with Benfica. The Spainard was a key part of the Neverlusen double picking up some international silverware along the way with Spain in the Euros. Not a bad year all in all, and could've arguably been higher up in the final rankings than 28th.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger (Germany, Real Madrid)—The first of many Real Madrid players in the XI. The German defender is running out of space in his trophy cabinet, if he hasn't already.
CB: William Saliba (France, Arsenal)—Yes, Saliba doesn't have any silverware from last year compared to Rúben Dias. Yet, the young star just pips Dias to the spot based on his overall form. Saliba was imperious for Arsenal last season as the first name on team sheet in the Premier League's best defense. Arsenal is still chasing Manchester City (and now perhaps Arne Slot's Liverpool), but if the north London club is going to conquer its rival Saliba will be a core piece of that milestone.
RB: Dani Carvajal (Spain, Real Madrid)—Of course, it's Carvajal. The only RB on the list finished fourth overall behind his international teammate and two of his club teammates. What a year for one of the most consistent members of this Real Madrid era.
CM: Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)—Real Madrid is undoubtedly a super team, but people shouldn't forget just how special Bellingham's debut season was for Los Blancos. It's more or less a foregone conclusion that if England got over the line in the Euros then we'd be talking about the first English Ballon d'Or winner since Michael Owen.
CM: Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid)—A maestro, a conductor, a midfielder that likely won't get the plaudits he deserves until years from now. Kroos makes the combined XI in his last year as a professional player.
CM: Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)—Even if you think Vini should've won, there's no denying that Rodri is the best in the world at what he does. In a team of Erling Haalands and Kevin De Bruynes, Manchester City's most important player is Rodri. The best midfielder in the world.
LW: Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)—Of course, it's Vini Jr. Who else could it be in this slot? The best winger in the world, in many eyes, deserved the trophy. If he continues playing to the level he has, it'll be undeniable...even though this year might've been.
ST: Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)—This is the toughest selection in the XI. It's hard to deny Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé this spot considering they are the joint-winners of the Gerd Muller Trophy. Yet, Haaland is just a robot. He's the best striker in the world and finished fifth ahead of both strikers in the top 30.
RW: Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)—The youngest player to: play and score for Spain, score in La Liga history, play, score and win a UEFA Euro and now to win the Kopa Trophy. Barcelona has (another) star on its hands and Spain is going to be an international force for the next decade.