Ballon d’Or: All Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City Nominations in 2025

Four of England’s biggest football clubs combine for 35 nominations across multiple categories

The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony takes place Sept. 22.
The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony takes place Sept. 22. / IMAGO/MAXPPP

The Ballon d’Or 2025 conversation officially kicked into gear on Thursday with the nominees reveal across multiple categories.

Players, clubs and coaches were shortlisted for the biggest honors in the sport with some of England’s biggest sides dominating the conversation. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City combined for 35 total nominations across the Ballon d’Or, Kopa Trophy, Yashin Trophy, Club and Coach of the Year categories for both the men’s and women’s game.

Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominees: Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City

  1. Arsenal Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominations
  2. Liverpool Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominations
  3. Chelsea Ballon d'Or 2025 Nominations
  4. Manchester City Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominations
  5. Other English Sides to Receive Nominations

Arsenal Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominations

Club/Player/Coach

Award Nomination

Michelle Agyemang

Women’s Kopa Trophy

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Men’s Kopa Trophy

Daphne van Domselaar

Women’s Yashin Trophy

David Raya

Men’s Yashin Trophy

Renée Slegers

Women’s Coach of the Year

Arsenal

Women’s Club of the Year

Declan Rice

Men’s Ballon d’Or

Viktor Gyökeres

Men’s Ballon d’Or

Mariona Caldentey

Women’s Ballon d’Or

Steph Catley

Women’s Ballon d’Or

Emily Fox

Women’s Ballon d’Or

Chloe Kelley

Women’s Ballon d’Or

Frida Maanum

Women’s Ballon d’Or

Alessia Russo

Women’s Ballon d’Or

Leah Williamson

Women’s Ballon d’Or

Arsenal received the most nominations of any club across men’s and women’s categories with 15 total. It’s the second most of any club in Europe behind just Barcelona who were nominated 17 times.

While Arsenal men are unlikely winners across multiple categories, the women’s team capped off their season by becoming two-time UEFA Women’s Champions League winners defeating Barcelona in the final. Some of the Arsenal Women’s nominees, Alessia Russio, Leah Williamson and Chloe Kelly, went on to lift the UEFA Women’s Euro trophy this summer as well with England.

The debate around Arsenal Women nominees is likely to go down until the ceremony in September.

Liverpool Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominations

Club/Player/Coach

Award Nomination

Florian Wirtz

Men’s Ballon d’Or

Virgil van Dijk

Men’s Ballon d’Or

Alexis Mac Allister

Men’s Ballon d’Or

Mohamed Salah

Men’s Ballon d’Or

Alisson

Men’s Yashin Trophy

Arne Slot

Men’s Coach of the Year

Liverpool

Men’s Club of the Year

Liverpool received seven total nominations across four different categories. Mohamed Salah made an early claim for the Ballon d’Or with a spectacular start to the season, but the club’s shortcomings in domestic competitions and Europe likely affect players, staff and Liverpool as a whole from winning any category.

Chelsea Ballon d'Or 2025 Nominations

Club/Player/Coach

Award Nomination

Cole Palmer

Men’s Ballon d’Or

Sandy Baltimore

Women’s Ballon d’Or

Lucy Bronze

Women’s Ballon d’Or

Hannah Hampton

Women’s Ballon d’Or

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd

Women’s Ballon d’Or

Estêvão

Men’s Kopa Trophy

Wieke Kaptein

Women’s Kopa Trophy

Hannah Hampton

Women’s Yashin Trophy

Enzo Maresca

Men’s Coach of the Year

Sonia Bompastor

Women’s Coach of the Year

Chelsea

Men’s Club of the Year

Chelsea

Women’s Club of the Year

Chelsea are one of two clubs to be nominated for both men’s and women’s Club of the Year. The other? Barcelona. Chelsea Women completed a domestic treble conquering the Women’s Super League once again along with the FA and League Cups. On the men’s side, Chelsea completed an unlikely double in the end winning both the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea received the second most nominations of any English club with 12, second to only Arsenal but good enough for fourth-most overall by any club across Europe.

Manchester City Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominations

Player

Award Nomination

Erling Haaland

Men’s Ballon d’Or

Manchester City, after a disappointing campaign that saw the Cityzens fail to win a trophy, only received one nomination: Erling Haaland for the men’s Ballon d’Or. The Norwegian striker remains one of the best in the world, but the odds of him following Rodri as a Ballon d’Or winner are slim.

Other English Sides to Receive Nominations

Three more English clubs received nominations: all in the Yashin Trophy categories:

  • Brighton Women goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie
  • Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels
  • Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez

Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman was also nominated for women’s Coach of the Year.

