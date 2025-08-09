Ballon d’Or: All Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City Nominations in 2025
The Ballon d’Or 2025 conversation officially kicked into gear on Thursday with the nominees reveal across multiple categories.
Players, clubs and coaches were shortlisted for the biggest honors in the sport with some of England’s biggest sides dominating the conversation. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City combined for 35 total nominations across the Ballon d’Or, Kopa Trophy, Yashin Trophy, Club and Coach of the Year categories for both the men’s and women’s game.
Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominees: Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City
Arsenal Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominations
Club/Player/Coach
Award Nomination
Michelle Agyemang
Women’s Kopa Trophy
Myles Lewis-Skelly
Men’s Kopa Trophy
Daphne van Domselaar
Women’s Yashin Trophy
David Raya
Men’s Yashin Trophy
Renée Slegers
Women’s Coach of the Year
Arsenal
Women’s Club of the Year
Declan Rice
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Viktor Gyökeres
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Mariona Caldentey
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Steph Catley
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Emily Fox
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Chloe Kelley
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Frida Maanum
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Alessia Russo
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Leah Williamson
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Arsenal received the most nominations of any club across men’s and women’s categories with 15 total. It’s the second most of any club in Europe behind just Barcelona who were nominated 17 times.
While Arsenal men are unlikely winners across multiple categories, the women’s team capped off their season by becoming two-time UEFA Women’s Champions League winners defeating Barcelona in the final. Some of the Arsenal Women’s nominees, Alessia Russio, Leah Williamson and Chloe Kelly, went on to lift the UEFA Women’s Euro trophy this summer as well with England.
The debate around Arsenal Women nominees is likely to go down until the ceremony in September.
Liverpool Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominations
Club/Player/Coach
Award Nomination
Florian Wirtz
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Virgil van Dijk
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Alexis Mac Allister
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Mohamed Salah
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Alisson
Men’s Yashin Trophy
Arne Slot
Men’s Coach of the Year
Liverpool
Men’s Club of the Year
Liverpool received seven total nominations across four different categories. Mohamed Salah made an early claim for the Ballon d’Or with a spectacular start to the season, but the club’s shortcomings in domestic competitions and Europe likely affect players, staff and Liverpool as a whole from winning any category.
Chelsea Ballon d'Or 2025 Nominations
Club/Player/Coach
Award Nomination
Cole Palmer
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Sandy Baltimore
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Lucy Bronze
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Hannah Hampton
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Estêvão
Men’s Kopa Trophy
Wieke Kaptein
Women’s Kopa Trophy
Hannah Hampton
Women’s Yashin Trophy
Enzo Maresca
Men’s Coach of the Year
Sonia Bompastor
Women’s Coach of the Year
Chelsea
Men’s Club of the Year
Chelsea
Women’s Club of the Year
Chelsea are one of two clubs to be nominated for both men’s and women’s Club of the Year. The other? Barcelona. Chelsea Women completed a domestic treble conquering the Women’s Super League once again along with the FA and League Cups. On the men’s side, Chelsea completed an unlikely double in the end winning both the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup.
Chelsea received the second most nominations of any English club with 12, second to only Arsenal but good enough for fourth-most overall by any club across Europe.
Manchester City Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominations
Player
Award Nomination
Erling Haaland
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Manchester City, after a disappointing campaign that saw the Cityzens fail to win a trophy, only received one nomination: Erling Haaland for the men’s Ballon d’Or. The Norwegian striker remains one of the best in the world, but the odds of him following Rodri as a Ballon d’Or winner are slim.
Other English Sides to Receive Nominations
Three more English clubs received nominations: all in the Yashin Trophy categories:
- Brighton Women goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie
- Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels
- Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez
Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman was also nominated for women’s Coach of the Year.
