‘A Victim’—Ballon d’Or Winner Explains Mistreatment of Jude Bellingham
Former Ballon d’Or winner Ruud Gullit has leapt to the defence of Jude Bellingham, labelling him Real Madrid’s “best player” and claiming he’s a “victim” of his teammates’ laziness.
Real Madrid are enduring an underwhelming start to the Xabi Alonso era and the Spaniard is already under immense pressure following recent results. They have lost their last two matches, both at the Santiago Bernabéu, and have won just two of their last eight in all competitions.
Domestic slip-ups mean they’re now trailing Barcelona in La Liga, while two defeats from six Champions League matches puts them at risk of not finishing in the competition’s top eight and earning automatic progression to the last 16.
Nobody has been immune from criticism in Spain’s capital—although the bulk has been aimed at Alonso—and even midfield dynamo Bellingham has come under fire after questions over his attitude following the midweek defeat to Manchester City.
But Gullit, who was named the world’s best player in 1987, believes Bellingham’s attitude is not the issue for Madrid, instead pointing the finger towards the club’s forward trio.
Gullit Digs Out Madrid Forwards in Bellingham Defence
“[Kylian] Mbappé is not doing a lot when he doesn’t have the ball,” Gullit said on beIN Sports. “Vinicius Junior doesn’t do a lot, Rodrygo doesn’t do a lot, and lots of others have to work double. Bellingham is a victim of that.
“He can’t play in the same way that he did that [Toni] Kroos was there. When Kroos was there, they had a balance.” Gullit then added: “He's the best player they have!”
The Dutchman’s praise for Bellingham didn’t stop there as he insisted that Thomas Tuchel would be making the “wrong decision” by not including the Madrid man in future England squads.
Bellingham spoke to media after the defeat to Man City in the Champions League, offering reassurance over his support for Alonso following recent scrutiny while claiming he understands the frustration of supporters.
“100%. The manager’s been great, I’ve got a great relationship with him,” the 22-year-old said of Alonso. “We’ll have to take a bit of the s**t on the chin, but we will have to keep fighting and keep bouncing forward.
“I understand the fans frustration, We’re fortunate enough to play for the biggest club in the world, they’ve seen the best players in the history, Won the biggest trophies more than anyone else, they pay a lot of money to come and watch us, support the team. If they want to express their feelings like that, that’s how they’re going to do it.”