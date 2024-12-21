Barcelona 1-2 Atletico Madrid: Player Ratings From Atletico's Shocking Stoppage Time Victory
There's a new leader in La Liga and it's Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid after they defeated Barcelona 2–1 in a thrilling game.
Barcelona dominated the game, suffocating Atlético with their high press and opening the scoring in the first half with a wonderful play from Pedri who notched his fourth goal of the season.
Hansi Flick's side continued to dominate affairs in the second half but couldn't capitalize on a number of clear chances to increase their lead and it cost them. Marc Casadó errantly cleared a ball and left it on a plate for Rodrigo De Paul to score the equalizer an hour into the game
Barça spent the remaining half an hour of the match testing the resolve of Atlético's defense that sat back protecting the result. Despite many chances, the Blaugrana were unable to score a winner and finally, in the final minute of stoppage time, Simeone's side threw a knockout punch with a perfect counter attack that Alexander Sørloth turned into the game winner.
Atlético's shocking victory—the first at Barcelona's home in the Simeone era—now has them atop La Liga's standings going into 2025. It's 12 wins in a row across all competitions for Los Colchoneros and the tenth time this season they've scored in stoppage time to either win or tie a game.
Barcelona head into the new year frustrated. Losing a game they dominated from start to finish and relinquishing the league lead is a gut-wrenching way to end the 2024. Flick's side must find a way to turn around their domestic crisis that has seen them drop points in six of their last seven La Liga matches.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Atletico Madrid (4-2-3-1)
Player
Rating
GK: Iñaki Peña
5.7/10
RB: Jules Koundé
6.6/10
CB: Pau Cubarsí
7.1/10
CB: Íñigo Martínez
7/10
LB: Alejandro Balde
7.3/10
CM: Marc Casadó
5.9/10
CM: Pedri
8.3/10
RW: Raphinha
7.9/10
AM: Gavi
7.2/10
LW: Fermin López
6.3/10
ST: Robert Lewandowski
6.4/10
SUB: Dani Olmo (64' for López)
6.2/10
SUB: Ferran Torres (64' for Gavi)
6.5/10
SUB: Eric García (80' for Casadó)
6.1/10
Atletico Madrid Player Ratings vs. Barcelona (4-4-2)
Player
Rating
GK: Jan Oblak
8/10
RB: Marcos Llorente
6.9/10
CB: José Giménez
6.5/10
CB: Clément Lenglet
7.6/10
LB: Javi Galán
7/10
RM: Giuliano Simeone
6.6/10
CM: Rodrigo De Paul
8/10
CM: Pablo Barrios
8/10
LM: Connor Gallagher
6.9/10
ST: Antoine Griezmann
7/10
ST: Julián Álvarez
7/10
SUB: Axel Witsel (52' for Giménez)
6.5/10
SUB: Nahuel Molina (62' for Simeone)
6.8/10
SUB: Koke (62' for Gallagher)
7/10
SUB: Robin Le Normand (73' for Griezmann)
5.9/10
SUB: Alexander Sørloth (73' for Llorente)
7.5/10