Kylian Mbappe Breaks Historic Real Madrid Goalscoring Record in El Clasico
Kylian Mbappé made Real Madrid history with his early brace against Barcelona.
In a must-win El Clásico for Real Madrid, Mbappé converted from the penalty spot to get his side on the scoresheet just five minutes into the match. Then, he doubled Los Blancos' lead nine minutes later when he finished off a blazing run on the counter attack.
The brace puts the Frenchman in the club history books. Mbappé has now put together the greatest debut campaign in Real Madrid history. The forward has scored 38 goals in his first season in a white shirt, surpassing Iván Zamorano's previous record of 37.
Zamorano's record stood for 32 years at Real Madrid. Not even the greatest goalscorer in club history, Cristiano Ronaldo, could overtake the Chilean in the goalscoring charts. Mbappé did so, though, and he still has three more games to increase his lead over Zamorano.
Check out where Mbappé's debut season now ranks in the Real Madrid history books:
Player
Debut Season
Goals
Appearances
Kylian Mbappé
2024–25
38
53
Iván Zamorano
1992–93
37
45
Cristiano Ronaldo
2009–10
33
35
Ruud van Nistelrooy
2006–07
33
47
Ronaldo Nazário
2002–03
30
44
Mbappé also leads the Pichichi race in La Liga; the 26-year-old has 26 league goals to his name, one more than Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski. Even if Real Madrid cannot mount a comeback in the La Liga title race, the individual achievement would be a worthy consolation prize for Mbappé.
Along with his La Liga haul, Mbappé recorded seven goals in the Champions League. The 26-year-old also found the back of the net in the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the Spanish Super Cup and twice in the Copa del Rey.
Only Mbappé and Karim Benzema have scored in six competitions for Real Madrid in a single season. If Mbappé goes on to have a similar career to Benzema at the club, then there are plenty more records coming for the 26-year-old in the future.