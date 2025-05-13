Barcelona Chief Gives Verdict on Lamine Yamal Contract Extension
Barcelona sporting director Deco has reassured supporters over Lamine Yamal's contract situation, saying that a renewal "will end up happening."
Yamal has blossomed into not merely one of the game's brightest teenage prospects in Catalonia, but perhaps the world's best player after an incredible 12 months. The 17-year-old enjoyed his breakthrough season under Xavi Hernandez in 2023-24 before playing a starring role for eventual champions Spain at Euro 2024, where he was crowned Young Player of the Tournament.
The winger's been integral to Barca's success this term, even if the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha have outperformed him on the stats sheet. Yamal's recorded 36 goal involvements in all competitions, with Hansi Flick's side poised to add the La Liga title to their trophy haul. They've already secured the Supercopa de Espana and Copa del Rey, but were cruelly denied a spot in the Champions League final following a gut-wrenching semifinal defeat to Inter in extra time.
Yamal looks set to be a cornerstone of La Blaugrana for the next decade, and sporting director Deco has confirmed that he expects the Spaniard to soon sign a contract extension. His current deal, signed in 2023, expires next summer.
"A player has to be happy where they are, but I can't see a better place for Lamine to be," Deco told ESPN when asked about Yamal's contract situation.
"The boy grew up here; he's from here. This generation of players has the chance to make history. Putting myself in his shoes, I would want to be here, to be part of it," he added.
Alongside Yamal, the likes of Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde, Marc Casado, Gavi and Fermin Lopez—all La Masia graduates—have featured heavily for Barcelona this season.
"I don't see any problem, especially as he has a contract [until 2026]. [The renewal] will end up happening," Deco reassured.
Yamal's current contract reportedly boasts a mammoth €1bn release clause, and any new deal is set to come with a vast salary increase.
According to Capology, the winger earns $1.86 million-a-year (€1.67m) with his current contract, and Barca could look to reward the teenager's remarkable rise by making him one of their highest-paid players. While he's unlikely to match Lewandowski's ~$36.8 million (€33m) salary, he could become the ninth player in the current squad to earn upwards of $11 million (€10m) annually.