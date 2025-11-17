Barcelona Confirm Camp Nou Return Date After Two-Year Wait
Barcelona will officially host a competitive match at Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday, Nov. 22, bringing an end to more than two years away amid renovations.
The Catalan giants face Athletic Club on this weekend at their iconic ground after a test run earlier this month, when around 23,000 fans attended an open training session prior to reopening.
The reigning La Liga champions last played a match at Camp Nou back on May 28, 2023. Barcelona were originally set to return by the end of 2024, though numerous missed deadlines forced the team to play the majority of their home games at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.
Barcelona could have returned in October, but the Phase 1A license at the time limited capacity to 25,991 which the club deemed unsatisfactory from a financial perspective. The new Phase 1B license increases the amount of possible spectators to 45,401.
Which Areas of Camp Nou Are Open to Spectators?
Since this is considered a partial reopening, the proposed max capacity of 105,000 has been cut in more than half for the visit of Athletic.
The following areas are open for spectators:
- The entire lateral area of Camp Nou
- The tribune area
- The south goal area
Barcelona stated they are still working on acquiring a Phase 1C license which will allow activity in the north goal area.
Are Camp Nou Renovations Completed?
No, construction work is still ongoing at Camp Nou. Work is not expected to be completed until 2027. At that point, capacity is expected to reach 105,000.
UEFA Champions League Clash Still in Doubt
Despite Barcelona’s joyous tone in the announcement, there was some water poured on the festivities regarding their upcoming Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt.
“Regarding the UEFA Champions League, the club is working jointly with UEFA to be able to play the match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Spotify Camp Nou, since the necessary requirements are met, although confirmation is still awaited,” Barcelona said.
If Barcelona do not receive approval, they could host their next Champions League home match back at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium. Though, that match is not scheduled until Dec. 9 so the club has some time to get the necessary sign-off.