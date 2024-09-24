Barcelona Contacts Ex-Arsenal and Juventus Keeper as ter Stegen Replacement, per Report
Barcelona has reached out to Wojciech Szczęsny's agents, CAA Stellar, to discuss a potential deal bringing the Polish goalkeeper out of retirement.
The La Liga team reached out to the former Arsenal and Juventus goalkeeper after Marc-André ter Stegen suffered a season-ending injury against Villarreal, Meczyki reports. Ter Stegen underwent successful surgery Monday morning to repair a ruptured patella tendon in his right knee.
Barcelona has Iñaki Peña as ter Stegen's backup, but the team is exploring other options available in free agency. The La Liga summer transfer window is closed, meaning potential replacements have to be free agents.
Szczęsny, 34-years-old, retired from professional soccer winning 11 major trophies in England and Italy. He played in two of Poland's three games at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament. "I gave the game 18 years of my life, everyday, without excuses," the goalkeeper said in an Instagram post.
Barcelona would have to convince Szczęsny to come out of retirement less than a month after stepping away.