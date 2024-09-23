Five Replacements for Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen After Season-Ending Injury
Barcelona just might be in the market for a new keeper after losing Marc-André ter Stegen to a serious injury.
The Catalans' injury crisis continued on Sunday when Ter Stegen was stretchered off the pitch against Villarreal. Barcelona later confirmed the keeper completely ruptured the patella tendon in his right knee and underwent a successful surgery on Monday morning.
Losing Ter Stegen for likely the entire season leaves Barcelona in a difficult position. The La Liga summer transfer window is closed, but the club can still sign a free agent to replace the 32-year-old since he suffered a long-term injury. The goalkeepers on the market range from former La Liga legends to players looking for a chance to establish themselves as reliable starters.
Here's five players who can replace Ter Stegen while he remains sidelined.
1. Iñaki Peña
Iñaki Peña is the current back-up to Ter Stegen at Barcelona. The 25-year-old made his first appearance of the season after the German keeper came off the pitch against Villarreal. He conceded one goal in the Catalans 5–1 victory.
Although Peña will be thrust into the starting lineup in Barcelona's upcoming fixtures, the Spaniard does not seem like a permanent solution for Hansi Flick. In ten La Liga appearances last season, Peña conceded 17 goals while only keeping two clean sheets. He also let in seven goals in Barcelona's three Copa del Rey fixtures.
2. Keylor Navas
Keylor Navas could be an option to join Barcelona despite his Real Madrid ties. The Costa Rican is a free agent after finishing his contract with Paris Saint-Germain last season.
The 37-year-old has an impressive trophy cabinet from his illustrious career. Navas won three consecutive Champions League titles with Real Madrid before topping Ligue 1 with PSG three times. He only played a handful of matches last season for the French giants, though, and would have to quickly adapt to Barcelona's hectic schedule.
3. Wojciech Szczęsny
Wojciech Szczęsny terminated the remaining year left on his contract with Juventus back in August before announcing his retirement from professional soccer. However, the 34-year-old is technically still a free agent and could join another club should the opportunity and desire arise.
The keeper began his career at Arsenal, spent a couple years at Roma and then represented Juventus for the next seven seasons. He earned 252 caps for the Old Lady and most recently started for Poland between the posts at Euro 2024.
4. Claudio Bravo
If Barcelona want to sign someone a little closer to home, Claudio Bravo is available. The Chilean announced his retirement after his contract with Real Betis expired last season, but already admitted he would be open to returning to Barcelona, where he played from 2014 to 2016.
"If Barcelona wants me, I’m willing to come out of retirement," Bravo said. During his time in Spain, the keeper won two La Liga titles, a Champions League and the Club World Cup. He won two Copa América titles with Chile during those years as well. Bravo also topped the Premier League twice with Manchester City.
5. Loris Karius
Loris Karius is another goalkeeper on the market. The former Liverpool man became a free agent after finishing out the 2023–24 season with Newcastle United.
Compared to Barcelona's other options, Karius lacks the experience and winning stature expected of a Barcelona player. Ever since his poor performance for the Reds in the 2018 Champions League final, he has struggled to bounce back and find his form and consistency, both individually and for a specific club. He could provide decent depth to the roster, though, should Barcelona give him a chance to reinvent himself in La Liga.