Barcelona Dealt Harsh Dani Olmo Injury Blow
After an exciting start to his Barcelona career, Dani Olmo will spend the next month on the sidelines.
Olmo's move from RB Leipzig to Barcelona headlined the Catalans' summer transfers. The 26-year-old recorded eight goals and five assists across all competitions last season before scoring three goals for Spain at Euro 2024.
The midfielder had to wait two games for his new club to register him with La Liga, but once Olmo was eligible to play, he made an instant impact for Barcelona. He scored a goal in all three of his appearances, including a magnificent strike against Girona just 14 minutes before he came off the pitch with an injury.
At first, the substitution looked more precautionary than anything else, but Barcelona revealed the extent of Olmo's injury and the new signing is in for a lengthy spell off the pitch.
"Tests conducted this morning on Dani Olmo have revealed that he has injured his right hamstring," the club announced. "He is expected to be unavailable for about four to five weeks."
The news is yet another injury blow for Barcelona. Despite its flawless start to the 2024–25 La Liga season, the club is dealing with multiple long-term injuries. Gavi is still recovering from tearing his ACL while Marc Bernal just recently suffered the same injury. Ronald Araújo, meanwhile, is still out with a right hamstring tendon injury he picked up at Copa América and Frenkie de Jong is nursing the ankle injury that kept him out of Euro 2024.
Although Olmo's layoff will not last as long as his teammates' time on the sidelines, he will still miss crucial games for Barcelona, including the start of its Champions League campaign against Monaco on Thursday, Sept. 19.
Hansi Flick will have to call on Ferran Torres to start in the midfielder's place.