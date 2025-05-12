Barcelona Forward 'Decides to Leave' La Liga Champions-Elect
Barcelona forward Pau Victor wants to leave the club this summer having spent just a single season with the La Liga champions-elect, according to reports.
Hansi Flick's side took a giant step towards the title by edging a thrilling Clasico with Real Madrid on Sunday. They're now seven points clear of last season's champions with three games to spare.
Barca's scintillating frontline came to the fore once more, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha continuing their majestic campaigns as they both found the back of the net in their 4-3 victory. Flick's side increased their La Liga goal tally to 95, of which the sporadically used Victor has contributed just three.
Sunday's significant league outing was the 16th occasion when Victor was an unused substitute. The 23-year-old has made 27 appearances in all competitions this term, but racked up a mere 362 minutes of action.
As a result, Victor apparently wants to leave Barcelona this summer in a bid to play regularly elsewhere, SPORT reports that the versatile attacker has several offers from Spain and overseas, but Barca aren't yet willing to part ways with the player permanently. If they do let Victor go this summer, interested parties would have to negotiate a loan deal with a purchase option.
Despite playing so little this season, there's scope for Barca to bank a profit when they do decide to sell Victor. The Spaniard, who came through Girona's academy as opposed to La Masia, joined the club in a €2,5m deal from Barca's Catalan neighbours.
Given the wealth of attacking talent at Flick's disposal, including the previously mentioned Yamal and Raphinha, an increased role seems unlikely for Victor next season. Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez, Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski, Gavi, and Ansu Fati are also competing for minutes in the German's front four.
Victor remains firmly on the periphery, and an early departure from Catalonia may better serve his interests long-term.