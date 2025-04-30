Barcelona 3–3 Inter Milan: Player Ratings From One of the Best Games of the Season in Champions League Semifinals
Barcelona and inter Milan traded punches and settled for a 3–3 draw in a brilliant first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals.
It took Inter Milan less than a minute to open the scoring with the visitors quickly exploiting the back of Barça's defense. Denzel Dumfries returned from injury and sent in a cross that Marcus Thuram beautifully flicked with his back heel into the back of the net to put Inter in front.
Barcelona looked to respond but couldn't find a way to cut open Inter's low block. Then, in the 20th minute, Dumfries got on the end of a rebound and scored from short distance with an acrobatic finish to give the Italian side a two-goal lead.
When the game—and arguably the semifinals—looked lost for the Catalans, Lamine Yamal appeared. The 17-year-old crowned his 100th appearance for Barcelona with a dazzling solo goal, dribbling past defenders and firing a shot to the far post that put Barça within one in the 24th minute, bringing the stadium in Montjuic to life.
The hosts began overwhelming Inter until Pedri found Raphinha inside the box as the Brazilian headed the ball back to a charging Ferran Torres for the equalizer before halftime.
Dumfries continued his stellar performance and once again scored from a corner kick to restore Inter Milan's lead in the 64th minute. A minute later, Barça responded from a corner kick of their own, playing a low pass to Raphinha who fired a rocket from distance that hit the post and then rebounded off Yann Sommer into the back of the net.
Despite both teams having chances during the final half-hour of the match, neither were able to score a winner, leaving it all to play for in the second leg at San Siro to determine who will advance to the Champions League final.
Player ratings from the game below.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Inter Milan (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny
5.2/10
RB: Jules Koundé
6.3/10
CB: Pau Cubarsí
5.8/10
CB: Iñigo Martínez
6.5/10
LB: Gerard Martín
5.6/10
CM: Frenkie de Jong
7.1/10
CM: Pedri
7.1/10
RW: Lamine Yamal
8.9/10
AM: Dani Olmo
6.8/10
LW: Raphinha
7.7/10
ST: Ferran Torres
7.9/10
SUB: Eric García (42' for Koundé)
6.5/10
SUB: Ronald Araújo (46' for Martín)
6.3/10
SUB: Fermín López (68' for Olmo)
6.4/10
SUB: Andreas Christensen (83' for Cubarsí)
N/A
SUB: Gavi (83' for Pedri)
N/A