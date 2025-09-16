Report: Barcelona Likely to Miss Key Camp Nou Return Deadline
Barcelona could be forced to play the entirety of their Champions League league phase away from Camp Nou as reports state the La Liga giants are not expecting renovation work on the stadium to be completed in time for next month’s home game against Paris Saint-Germain.
It was back in June that Barcelona publicly assured fans they would be back at Camp Nou for the Joan Gamper Trophy, the final fixture of preseason, but it later emerged that not only had Barcelona not been granted permission to host games at the stadium, but approval from local officials was still a long way away.
Barcelona were forced to begin the season at the 6,000 capacity Estadi Johan Cruyff, but that venue falls short of UEFA’s regulations for the Champions League. They have been racing to finalize work on Camp Nou in time for the PSG game on Oct. 1 but, according to Mundo Deportivo, have already accepted they are likely to start their European journey at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys instead.
The issue here, however, is the fact UEFA regulations state clubs must confirm a home venue before the competition begins and must play all home games of the league phase at that same ground.
As a result, if Barcelona cannot find approval to return to Camp Nou before Oct. 1, they will have to lock Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys as their home ground until the knockout stages begin.
The report claims Barcelona, while well aware of the clear regulations, believe they may be able to negotiate with UEFA for special permission to switch stadiums midway through the league phase, although where this confidence comes from is unclear. The third matchday, against Olympiacos on Oct. 21, is earmarked as a potential target.
UEFA do have the power to demand a new home venue from teams competing in their competitions, but would only do so if there were genuine concerns about the initial venue’s suitability to host a fixture.
Barcelona are, however, free to negotiate a change of home venue with UEFA regarding the knockout stages. The playoffs begin on Feb. 17 before the last 16 kicks off on March 10, which could be Barcelona’s first Champions League game at Camp Nou if Hansi Flick’s side qualify from the league phase as expected.
Club president Joan Laporta continues to publicly insist a return to Camp Nou is close, but fans are growing increasingly restless as they await a return to their famous home for the first time since the summer of 2023.