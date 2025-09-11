‘A Masterpiece’—Barcelona President Offers Exciting Update on Camp Nou Return Plans
Barcelona president Joan Laporta believes the club are close to receiving permission to return to their famous Camp Nou home.
The La Liga giants went public in June with “confirmation” they would be back in Camp Nou, which has been under renovation since the end of the 2022–23 season, by the time the new 2025–26 campaign started, but they were soon forced to walk back on their plans when it became clear the stadium simply was not ready.
Several proposed dates, including this Sunday’s meeting with Valencia, have fallen through as local officials have refused to give the green light to Camp Nou in its current state, but Laporta expects that approval to arrive soon.
“We are now in the final stages of the stadium,” he told club media. “What remains is to continue the process from an administrative and official standpoint. We are very, very excited.
“And I encourage the members and the fans to keep this understanding, because we will all have accomplished it together.”
Pressed for an exact reopening date, Laporta conceded he did not know when Barcelona will play their next game at Camp Nou, but he assured fans it would be worth the wait when the doors are finally opened.
“I cannot pinpoint the exact moment because it depends on the permits that the responsible authorities must grant us,” he explained.
“What we are doing is working, we are putting in everything that needs to be done to make this a reality as soon as possible.
“Because it has already become a reality. And I am eager for the fans to see the stadium, because a few days ago we went there, and I must say we were very moved, because it is a masterpiece. It is a masterpiece that we will own and enjoy, we the Culés. Not much is left. We are moving forward.”