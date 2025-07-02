Barcelona Release New 2025–26 Home Kit With Hilarious Video
Barcelona have finally unveiled their home kit for the 2025–26 campaign, alongside a promotional video which actually strays away from the usual bland corporate spiel.
The reigning Spanish treble winners stuffed six of their most recognizable players in the new strip, which blends the club’s traditional colors of red and blue into a purple soup across five fat stripes.
Three of the team’s youthful core—Pedri, Fermin López and Alejandro Balde—were joined by the more experienced Raphinha and the squad’s oldest player, Robert Lewandowski, to cover all demographics for the promotional video. Scattered across a loosely pruned garden, the six players exchanged what appeared to be unscripted dialogue which produced genuine laughter on camera and among viewers.
The quickly cut short begins with the players doing their best to offer an opinion on the design they will wear in their quest to win a first Champions League title in more than a decade. No one ventured far beyond the assertion that they “liked it”, although one player was handed the line that it “smells like champions.”
The real fun gets under way when the sextet sit down from a game of lackluster keepie-uppies on sun loungers. Fermín wistfully reflects that “five years is a long time”. “I’m going to be done for,” Lewandowski, who turns 37 next month, interjects to muffled giggling. “I can’t talk about five years from now, you know.”
Raphinha, awkwardly perched on the same bed as Pedri, addressed his own mortality. “In five years, I’ll be at home with Gael watching these guys on TV.”
“I’ll only be 22,” Yamal unhelpfully pipes up. “I’m totally screwed.” The garden bursts out in laughter while Lewandowski—who finished as top scorer in Poland’s third tier when Barcelona’s relentless prodigy was born—covered his face in dismay.