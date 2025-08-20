Barcelona ‘Receive New Premier League Bid’ for Marc Casado
West Ham United have submitted a bid for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó, it has emerged.
Casadó, 21, is thought to be available for transfer this summer as Barcelona seek to address their long-standing financial concerns, but the academy graduate has yet to so much as even hint at a willingness to entertain an exit.
Tottenham Hotspur were linked with Casadó earlier this summer but now, according to The Guardian, it is West Ham who are chasing the midfielder’s signature.
A bid has been sent to Barcelona but much could hinge on Casadó’s personal stance. As reported by MARCA, he remains adamant he wants to stay and fight for his place under manager Hansi Flick this season.
Casadó was a near-permanent fixture in Flick’s side last season before picking up an injury in March, which opened the door to a return to the team for Frenkie de Jong, who started the first game of the current campaign in place of Casadó.
Nevertheless, he appears to be continuing to prioritize remaining at Barcelona and West Ham are not believed to stand much of a chance of convincing Casadó to leave.
Wolverhampton Wanderers are also chasing Casadó’s signature but face a similarly challenging task of striking a deal with the young midfielder.
Casadó’s stance appears to be set this summer but interested sides—Chelsea have repeatedly been linked—may monitor his situation over the coming season. De Jong’s resurgence and the imminent return of 18-year-old Marc Bernal are expected to limit Casadó’s minutes and could force him into a rethink further down the line.