Barcelona Announce New Strategic Partnership, Unexpected ‘€40 Million Windfall’
Barcelona announced a strategic partnership with the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo that is expected to provide an unexpected financial windfall.
The four-year agreement until 2029 has the intention of “promoting football and the culture of sport and peace”, which will see Barcelona “contribute to enriching the training of the country’s young athletes by transferring its ecosystem of values, an indisputable pillar of the Barça model and style.”
Barcelona are to create a program of sports activities, aimed at children in DRC to develop across football, basketball, handball, futsal and roller hockey. Adults will similarly have the opportunity to train as coaches.
But it is not a one-way agreement. The emblem of ‘R.D. Congo—Coeur d'Afrique’ will be displayed on Barcelona training kits throughout the length of the partnership, effectively making the central African country an official sponsor. According to SPORT, the deal is worth €10 million ($11.5 million) per season, €40 million ($45.8 million) over the full course of the initial contract.
Another facet of the deal will see the eventual presence of a ‘House of the DRC’ exhibition at the newly renovated Camp Nou. It is planned to be an “immersive” experience to “showcase the cultural diversity and sporting tradition of the Democratic Republic of Congo”.
Although not hugely lucrative, the additional revenue will still be welcomed by Barcelona executives, who continue to work against financial limitations that have hamstrung the club for almost six years.
Barcelona have not yet registered new signings Marcus Rashford, Joan García and Roony Bardghji, two weeks before the La Liga season is scheduled to begin. With raising cash the quickest way to solve the problems, very few players appear safe from being sold in what remains of the summer. Barça are even reportedly open to offers for Robert Lewandowski, who is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, despite the veteran striker being “very happy” and not seeking a transfer.