Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona Clash Over Saudi Pro League ‘Interest’
Saudi Pro League clubs are thought to hold an interest in Barcelona talisman Robert Lewandowski, reportedly shining a light on a difference in stance between the player and club.
Despite imminently turning 37, Lewandowski remains one of Europe’s most prolific strikers. The Poland international rattled in 42 goals over 52 appearances across all competitions last season, becoming the first Barcelona player to hit those figures since the days of Lionel Messi.
Several unnamed teams in Saudi Arabia’s top flight have “sounded out” Lewandowski’s entourage according to Mundo Deportivo. The club’s current No. 9 is described as “very happy” at Barcelona, although the club “wouldn’t be hesitant” to sanction his sale if the price is right.
Lewandowski has just one year remaining on his contract and it’s unlikely he will be offered a new deal. This makes it the last summer in which Barcelona can extract a fee for their prolific Pole.
Hansi Flick has a strong working relationship with the former Bayern Munich forward and has shown little sign of being willing to offload him. The German coach reconfigured the team’s entire pressing system last season to get the best out of his ageing striker, asking energetic wingers Lamine Yamal and Raphinha to lead a pincer movement while Lewandowski shadowed the opposition’s defensive midfielder.
Lewandowski’s departure would surely be keenly felt in Catalonia. Ferrán Torres produced an impressive output of 19 goals from as many starts last term but hasn’t been forced to deal with the physical demands of being a regular starter since his last season at Valencia in 2019–20. Marcus Rashford could theoretically fill in through the middle even if he was brought in as a left winger.
“I play where the team needs me and try to score goals and create them from those positions,” Rashford shrugged after his unofficial Barcelona debut. “Maybe I prefer the left side, but I can play in different positions. One of my strengths is being able to play in various positions.”
Nevertheless, if Barcelona can secure a handsome sum for Lewandowski, they would likely be tempted to dip back into the transfer market.