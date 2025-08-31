Barcelona Left With One Outstanding Registration After Latest Confirmation
Barcelona are inching their way towards a full roster, yet the future of Roony Bardghji is still up in the air.
Wojciech Szczeşny became the latest Barcelona player to be officially added to the club’s La Liga squad late on Saturday evening, the day before the Catalans travelled to Madrid for a clash with Rayo Vallecano.
The veteran Pole had watched the club’s opening two matches of the new campaign from the sidelines in an uncomfortable transfer limbo. After signing a new contract over the summer, Szczeşny had to wait until Iñaki Peña’s salary was offloaded with his switch to Elche earlier this week before he could be part of proceedings without breaching La Liga’s strict wage cap.
Gerard Martín was also included this week, leaving Roony as the only outstanding player waiting to be registered.
The summer recruit from Copenhagen was initially brought in as a player for Barça Atlètic, the club’s reverse side. There was no mention of Roony’s official arrival on the club’s first-team website back in July, fans had to instead find proof of this cut-price deal in the B team section.
Yet, after impressing during the club’s preseason tour of Asia, Hansi Flick was expected to call upon the teenager for the senior side this term. That scenario is not possible until Barcelona find a way to include his salary without going over their pre-agreed limits.
The expectation is that a solution for Roony will be found if Oriol Romeu agrees to terminate his contract and a buyer for Héctor Fort can be sourced. The young Swede is certainly confident of his Barcelona future, recently posting an image of himself in training above the simple caption: “Soon.”
Time for Barcelona is rapidly dwindling. The club have until Monday’s transfer deadline to present the league with suitable evidence that they can afford Roony’s wage packet or else face losing a summer signing before he can even make his official debut.