Barcelona Confirm Signing of Exciting Young Winger With Hint Over Squad Role
Barcelona have confirmed the arrival of 19-year-old winger Roony Bardghji, whose immediate future in Catalonia is yet to be decided.
Bardghji, a top young talent who made 84 appearances for Copenhagen, spent the weekend in Spain putting the finishing touches on his move to Barcelona, with younger brother Rayan also believed to have joined the club.
Having inked a four-year contract with the reigning La Liga champions, Bardghji’s announcement was kept away from Barcelona’s home page and did not feature in the section for first-team news. Instead, it fell under Barça Atlètic, the club’s reserve side.
Despite that, Bardghji is expected to remain with Hansi Flick’s senior side for preseason to allow the boss to get a closer look at him, with the door still open to a long-term spot in the first team.
If Flick does not believe there are regular minutes available to Bardghji, the young forward is expected to be made available for loan, with a number of La Liga sides already said to have expressed interest in a deal.
Barcelona have paid an initial €2 million ($2.3 million) for Bardghji—well below his market value as one of Europe’s most exciting prospects.
The teenager had entered the final six months of his contract with Copenhagen, who have opted to cash in for a low price instead of losing Bardghji for free at the end of the calendar year.
The deal also comes with some risk for Barcelona as Bardghji has only recently returned from an ACL injury which kept him sidelined for 11 months up to March 2025. He has played just six times since making his comeback and may still need time to get back to full strength.