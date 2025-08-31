Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Barcelona will conclude their three-game road trip to start the La Liga season when they visit Rayo Vallecano on Sunday night.
Hansi Flick’s side started the season with a comfortable win away at Mallorca, but then required a stoppage-time own-goal after trailing by two goals to rescue all three points last time out vs. Levante. The Catalans will unquestionably want to deliver a better performance before the international break.
Iñigo Pérez’s Rayo Vallecano were one of the surprises of the season last term, finishing eighth and in European competition places. Rayo started 2025–26 with a win against Girona and then fell admirably away at Athletic Club. Nevertheless, Rayo will be feeling confident after qualifying for the UEFA Conference League earlier in the week.
Los Blaugranas would do well not to underestimate Rayo, or this match has all the makings of a potential upset.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to Barcelona’s upcoming La Liga clash vs. Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, Aug. 31.
What Time Does Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona Kick-Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio de Vallecas
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 31
- Kick-Off Time: 3.30 p.m. ET / 12.30 p.m. PT / 8.30 p.m. BST
Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Rayo Vallecano: 1 win
- Barcelona: 3 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last Meeting: Barcelona 1–0 Rayo Vallecano (Feb. 17, 2025) - La Liga
Current Form (All Competitions)
Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona
Rayo Vallecano 4–0 Neman Grodno - 8/28/25
Levante 2–3 Barcelona - 8/23/25
Athletic Club 1–0 Rayo Vallecano - 8/25/25
Mallorca 0–3 Barcelona - 8/16/25
Nerman Grodno 0–1 Rayo Vallecano - 8/21/25
Barcelona 5–0 Como - 8/10/25
Girona 1–3 Rayo Vallecano - 8/15/25
Barcelona 5–0 Daegu FC - 8/4/25
Sunderland 0–3 Rayo Vallecano - 8/10/25
FC Seoul 3–7 Barcelona - 7/31/25
How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 1
Mexico
Sky Sports, Sky+
Canada
TSN, TSN3, Amazon Prime Video
Rayo Vallecano Team News
It’s been a positive start of the season for Rayo, having clinched a place in the UEFA Conference League via the qualification playoffs. The Franjirrojos will play European soccer for only the second time ever.
Rayo’s front-line has been firing on all cylinders to start the season. The attacking partnership of Álvaro García and Jorge De Frutos has combined to score six goals in four games across all competitions. Winger Isi Plazón has been stellar also, with a goal and an assist.
Rayo fought admirably against Barcelona in both meetings last term, however, now they’ll be without defensive leader Abdul Mumin, who’s still recovering from an ACL tear suffered in March.
Rayo Vallecano Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona
Rayo Vallecano Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-4-2): Batalla; Rațiu, Lejeune, Felipe, Chavarria; Isi, López, Ciss, García; Díaz, De Frutos.
Barcelona Team News
Gavi suffered a knock on his knee in training this week and has been ruled out for Sunday’s match. Elsewhere, Fermín López is currently the center of attention for his possible departure to the Premier League. It’s unlikely he’ll feature from the start and Raphinha looked uncomfortable in the No. 10 role a week ago. This opens the door for Dani Olmo, who made his Barça debut at Vallecas a year ago, to get the nod.
Frenkie de Jong should return to partner Pedri in midfield after missing the game vs. Levante following the birth of his child. Robert Lewandowski is also back to full fitness and could lead the line for the first time this season.
Jules Koundé will hope for his first start of the term and his introduction could result in Eric García partnering Pau Cubarsí in the heart of defense, taking the place of Ronald Araújo.
Gerard Martín has finally been registered to play and could get his first minutes of the season on Sunday.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano (4-2-3-1): García; Koundé, Cubarsí, García, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski
Rayo vs. Barcelona Score Prediction
Of Barcelona’s opening three away matches in La Liga, this is the toughest one on paper.
Flick’s side will need to be sharp from the start or they risk another scare like the one they endured against Levante last week, only this time the comeback might prove too difficult to complete.
With Raphinha back on the left and Olmo through the middle, expect Barça to play a more fluid style reminiscent of what they showed last season. Barcelona will have learned from their mistakes and will go into the September international break on a high.
Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 0–2 Barcelona