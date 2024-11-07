Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi Shares Positive Update After Gruesome Face Injury
Less than 24 hours after Pau Cubarsí left the pitch with blood streaming down his face, the Barcelona defender posted an update for fans on social media.
Cubarsí was the victim of a reckless challenge by Uroš Spajić in Barcelona's 2–5 Champions League victory against Crvena zvezda on Nov. 6. The Serbian defender kicked Cubarsí in the face as the teenager stooped down to head a bouncing ball.
Immediately, players from both teams summoned the medical staff to the pitch to tend to Cubarsí's gushing wounds. Hansi Flick was forced to replace his center-back with Sergi Domínguez in the 67th minute. Spajić controversially only received a yellow card for the dangerous challenge.
After the match, Flick said Cubarsí was "fine," but needed 10 stitches. Barcelona shared several photos of the Spaniard's wound on social media, but Cubarsí waited until the next day to send out a message.
He reposted the images of his injury to his Instagram story and wrote, "Everything for this badge."
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
As of now, it is unclear if Cubarsí will be fit for Barcelona's upcoming La Liga match against Real Sociedad. If he is unable to play, or if Flick opts to not risk his defender, then expect Domínguez to take his place alongside Iñigo Martínez.
Losing the 17-year-old would be a blow to Flick's backline. Cubarsí has started 15 of Barcelona's 16 matches across all competitions this season. His consistency at the back is one of many reasons the Catalans have only conceded two or more goals three times this season. The club currently sits atop the La Liga table with 33 points.
The good news is there is only one more match before the November international break, giving Cubarsí plenty of time to recover should he need.