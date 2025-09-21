Report: Barcelona’s Pedri Makes Surprise Ballon d’Or Decision
Barcelona midfielder Pedri is expected to skip Monday’s grand ceremony despite being nominated for the main prize.
The Spanish playmaker is one of four Barcelona players vying for the men’s award in 2025, together with Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal. Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé is the widely accepted favorite, while Yamal and Raphinha are both expected to finish among the top five.
Despite a fine string of performances last season, leading Barcelona to a domestic treble with an unrivalled mastery of midfield, it would be a major shock if Pedri’s name is called out at the Théâtre du Châtelet given his subtle influence over matches.
Pedri’s reasoning is thought to be recovery rather than a bruised ego. Mundo Deportivo claim that the 22-year-old midfielder is “prioritizing” his rest by not jetting off to Paris on Monday evening. Pedri, who suffered extensive injury issues after being grossly overplayed during his first season at Barcelona, is the club’s only outfield player to start the first five games of the new campaign, sitting out just 10 minutes ahead of Sunday’s visit from Getafe.
Yamal is very much planning on attending. Mundo Deportivo report that the teenage phenom is set to travel with a 20-strong entourage made up mainly of family and friends as he crosses his fingers for an upset on what many predict to be Dembélé’s big night.
Real Madrid’s star forward Kylian Mbappé is another nominee and, despite being a close personal friend of Dembélé, revealed that he will not be attending the ceremony in Paris. The Frenchman also confirmed that none of his Madrid teammates would be in the French capital either, ensuring that the Spanish giants boycott the event for a second successive year after skipping the 2024 ceremony once it became apparent that Vinicius Junior would not triumph.
Despite Pedri’s expected absence, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick confirmed that his club would have plenty of representation on Monday.
“FC Barcelona will attend the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony out of respect because we are nominated, and we will see what happens,” the German coach told reporters this weekend. “Any player who wins the award deserves it. I want to enjoy the ceremony and show respect for our nomination for the award and for the winners.”