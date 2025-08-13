Barcelona ‘Hatch Plan B’ to Register All New Signings
Barcelona are working overtime trying to come up with alternatives to register their new signings, with president Joan Laporta and the rest of the board of directors reaching for extreme measures.
According to various reports, in recent hours, Barcelona higher-ups unanimously approved a €7 million ($8.1million) guarantee to La Liga in order to fully comply with the 1:1 rule, which would allow them to register their new signings. As of right now, this measure is seen as a Plan B, but Barça are ready to trigger this option so that Hansi Flick can begin the season with a full squad at his disposal.
At time of writing, Marcus Rashford, Joan García, Roony Bardghji, Wojciech Szczęsny and Gerard Martín are not registered and wouldn’t be available to play in Barcelona’s season opener vs. Mallorca on Aug. 16.
In essence, the guarantee would count as monetary income for Barcelona, which would help them meet La Liga’s financial rules.
It wouldn’t be the first time Barcelona utilize this strategy to register players. Back in 2022, Laporta and club treasurer Ferran Olivé made a personal guarantee to La Liga worth €11 million to register Jules Koundé. That guarantee was then deactivated when Gerard Piqué left the club less than halfway through the 2022–23 season.
Barcelona are still awaiting the green light from both auditors and La Liga regarding the sell of VIP seats at the renovated Camp Nou. If the sale is validated, then €100 million ($117 million) would enter Barça’s accounts and the club would be back within the 1:1 rule, ending the need for the Plan B.
The club is also awaiting a decision from La Liga’s medical commission regarding Marc-André ter Stegen’s injury. Should La Liga’s medical team deem Ter Stegen’s expected recovery time to be longer than four months, then Barça could offload 80% of his salary to register other new signings, primarily new goalkeeper García.
The waiting game is on, but Barcelona look determined to explore every possible avenue to ensure their current precarious financial situation doesn’t affect Flick’s side come the start of the season.