Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Monaco – Eric Garcia's Red Card Hands Monaco UCL Victory
Barcelona suffered its first competitive defeat under Hansi Flick in its Champions League opening match.
Barcelona got off to a flying start in its 2024–25 La Liga campaign. The Catalans found five wins in five matches, scoring 17 goals and conceding only four. The pressure was on Flick to translate Barcelona's early success to the Champions League, a competition the club struggled to find success in over the last few years. Barcelona's first European test came against Monaco away from home.
The Spanish side dominated possession from kickoff, using quick passes to dissect and probe Monaco's disciplined backline. Barcelona was caught out, though, when Marc-André ter Stegen played a poor pass out the back to Eric García. Takumi Minamino pickpocketed the midfielder at the edge of the box, prompting García to make a last-ditch, clumsy tackle that resulted in a straight red card.
Down to 10 men, the visitors conceded just six minutes later. Barcelona practically watched Maghnes Akliouche dribble into the box, switch to his left foot and blast a shot past a stationary ter Stegen. It was none other than Lamine Yamal, though, who pulled Barcelona back into the game with an equalizer in the 28th minute.
The second half unfolded without much drama from either side until the 72nd minute. Barcelona was caught out on a ball over the top, playing George Ilenikhena through on goal while Iñigo Martínez trailed behind. The substitute put his side up 2–1 and ultimately sealed the game for the hosts.
Monaco though it would get a chance from the spot to double its lead, but a VAR review determined Martínez did not foul Folarin Balogun in the box.
Barcelona could not find a last-minute equalizer and headed back to Spain with zero points.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs Monaco
Starters
GK: Marc-André ter Stegen – 5/10 – The goalkeeper's poor pass from his own box led to García's red card, leaving his side with ten men for 80 minutes. He was beat near post on Monaco's opening goal and had several shaky clearances in the second half.
RB: Jules Koundé – 6/10 – Koundé kept Ben Seghir quiet, limiting the 19-year-old's chances in the final third. The right-back was among the leaders on the counter-attack for Barcelona.
CB: Pau Cubarsí – 6/10 – The 17-year-old did what he could to keep Barcelona in the game. He made several key clearances to prevent what would be Monaco's inevitable winning goal.
CB: Iñigo Martínez – 5/10 – Martínez was completely caught out in the 72nd minute, leaving George Ilenikhena through on goal to seal the match for Monaco. He was also lucky to only receive a yellow card for pushing Wilfried Singo just three minutes later.
LB: Alejandro Balde – 5/10 – Balde did well to link up with Raphinha in the second half, but he will be remembered for his failure to close down Akliouche on Monaco's opening goal.
DM: Eric García – N/A – The midfielder was sent off inside ten minutes after denying Takumi Minamino a clear goalscoring opportunity.
DM: Marc Casadó – 7/10 – Casadó put together a disciplined, smart performance against Monaco. The midfielder committed several tactical fouls to disrupt the hosts' efforts on the attack and valiantly helped his backline survive with ten men.
RW: Lamine Yamal – 7/10 – After a few uncharacteristic mistouches in the early stages of the match, the teenager grew into the game and scored his first ever Champions League goal to get his side on the scoresheet.
AM: Pedri – 5/10 – Pedri lost the most duels in the match and got out-classed by Akliouche on Monaco's first goal.
LW: Raphinha – 6/10 – The Brazilian had several flashes on the counter-attack, but never found the quality in the final third to facilitate or score for Barcelona.
ST: Robert Lewandowski – 5/10 – The striker could not do much on the attack once his side went down to ten men, but he lead the press against Monaco.
Substitutes
Ferran Torres – 5/10 – The attacker only managed two touches in his short time on the pitch.
Gerard Martín – 5/10 – Martín had little opportunity to make an impact once Barcelona was already down 2–1.
Sergi Domínguez – 5/10 – The defender came on to shore-up Barcelona's defense.
Pablo Torre – N/A
Ansu Fati – N/A
Manager
Hansi Flick – 6/10 – It would be unfair to judge Flick too harshly after his side fought valiantly for over 85 minutes with ten men. However, the manager did make the decision to start García in place of the injured Olmo and the midfielder's red card all-but handed Monaco the victory tonight. Perhaps if Flick opted for Torres instead, the outcome tonight would have been different.