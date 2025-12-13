Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Osasuna: Star Performance Extends Winning Run
Barcelona overcame a stubborn, defensively resilient Osasuna to emerge 2–0 winners at Camp Nou, clinching a seventh consecutive La Liga win in the process.
The Catalan giants, who were excellent in a mature Champions League victory midweek, were faced with an exaggerated low block for much of the contest, with the visitors routinely having 10 players inside their own penalty area to frustrate Hansi Flick’s side.
With 70 minutes on the clock, it looked like Osasuna’s strategy was paying off. But Raphinha, like he did so often throughout the 2024–25 campaign, had other ideas to score a late brace on the eve of his 29th birthday, moving Barcelona seven points ahead of Real Madrid, who play on Sunday, at the top of La Liga.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Osasuna (4-2-3-1)
GK: Joan García—8.0: It was a quiet night for García who barely had to break a sweat. Confidentlt and effectively handled the two shots on target he faced.
RB: Jules Koundé—7.8: Was somewhat sloppy when he ventured forward until he played a key role in Barça’s second. An overall uneventful evening for the midweek hero, though he was defensively sound.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—7.4: Handled his business effectively whenever called upon, springing the offside trap to good effect on a couple of key occasions.
CB: Gerard Martín—7.9: Utilized his speed and physicality to contain the rapid Víctor Muñoz, who he essentially man-marked all game. Another solid showing from one of Barça’s surprises of the season.
LB: Alejandro Balde—7.8: Tirelessly covered ground down the left flank, making key defensive interventions while also supplying plenty of help at the other end, especially when linking up with Rashford.
DM: Eric García—7.5: Extremely efficient in midfield, winning duels and cleaning up messy actions before picking effective passes to allow Barcelona’s creative players to assume control.
CM: Pedri—8.5: With Andrés Iniesta in the stands, Pedri gave a pretty good impersonation of the former midfield maestro. Continues to be the straw that stirs the drink of Barcelona’s attack and he grabbed an assist for a third consecutive league game.
AM: Raphinha—9.0: Lacked sharpness for a second game in a row but still stepped up when Barcelona needed him most. Won the game with two goals and will take great confidence from deciding the game when not at his best.
RW: Lamine Yamal—8.2: Was often double or triple-teamed by Osasuna’s defenders, but danced past them at times with a couple of jaw-dropping dribbling sequences. Continues to be an absolute menace but will be disappointed he couldn’t add his name to the scoresheet.
ST: Ferran Torres—6.5: Was Barcelona’s most dangerous attacker in the first-half but disappeared completely after the break.
LW: Marcus Rashford—7.6: Had a very positive start with a couple of runs down the left wing but his influence significantly waned as the game wore on. Came alive in the second half in an overall strong showing.
Substitutes
Rating (Out of 10)
Frenkie de Jong (74’ for Rashford)
6.4
Fermín López (75’ for Cubarsí)
5.9
Andreas Christensen (88’ for Balde)
N/A
Marc Casadó (88’ for Raphinha)
N/A
Roony Bardghji (88’ for Pedri)
N/A
Subs not used: Marc-André ter Stegen (GK), Diego Kochen (GK), Jofre Torrents, Dro Fernandez, Marc Bernal, Tommy Marques, Robert Lewandowski.
Osasuna (5-3-2)
Starting XI: Sergio Herrera; Íñigo Arguibide, Flavien Boyomo, Jorge Herrando, Alejandro Catena, Abel Bretones; Jon Moncayola, Lucas Torró, Aimar Oroz; Víctor Muñoz, Ante Budimir.
Subs used: Iker Muñoz, Rubén García, Raúl García, Sheraldo Becker, Valentin Rosier.
Player of the Match: Raphinha
Barcelona 2–0 Osasuna—How It Unfolded at Camp Nou
Barcelona aimed to make it five wins in a row since returning to the Camp Nou, with Flick’s side showing significant improvement after a complicated start of the season. Yamal received his La Liga Player of the Month for November award and started the game determined to make an impression.
But the hosts found it difficult to pick apart Osasuna’s low block and even gave up dangerous chances to the visitors. Ferran Torres thought he’d scored the opener just past the 20-minute mark, but his header was ruled out as VAR showed Raphinha was offside in the build-up.
Scoring opportunities were hard to come by after the disallowed goal, with a number of Barça players opting to try their luck from a considerable distance in a clear sign of frustration. A Torres bicycle-kick was the closest Barcelona got to taking the lead, but his shot went just wide of the mark and the game remained scoreless at the break.
It was the visitors who had the best chance to break the deadlock after half-time. VÍctor Muñoz broke free after a dangerous turnover, but fortunately for Barcelona, Alejandro Balde did well to obstruct Muñoz, resulting in a poor shot that went wide of Joan García’s goal.
Barcelona assumed complete control of the game thereafter and upped the pressure on Osasuna’s defense. As frustrations began to grow, Pedri found a charging Raphinha through the middle and the Brazilian didn’t hesitate to pull the trigger, firing a shot from just outside the penalty area that took a slight deflection but had enough power to leave Sergio Herrera with no chance.
Osasuna were forced to abandon their low block once they found themselves at a disadvantage, allowing Barcelona’s attackers more space to operate. A well-crafted move saw Jules Koundé reach the byline and whip in a cross, and the ball was deflected by an Osasuna defender into the path of Raphinha—he tapped in to secure victory.
Barcelona vs. Osasuna Half-Time Stats
Statistic
Barcelona
Osasuna
Possession
81%
19%
Expected Goals (xG)
1.04
0.25
Total Shots
13
2
Shots on Target
3
2
Big Chances
1
0
Pass Accuracy
91%
52%
Fouls
3
2
Corners
5
0
Barcelona vs. Osasuna Full Time Stats
Statistic
Barcelona
Osasuna
Possession
80%
20%
Expected Goals (xG)
2.61
0.37
Total Shots
24
3
Shots on Target
7
2
Big Chances
2
0
Pass Accuracy
91%
57%
Fouls
5
8
Corners
14
1