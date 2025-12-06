Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Real Betis: Eight-Goal Thriller in Seville
Defense was largely non-existent in a very entertaining eight-goal thriller in which Barcelona’s attack was at its blistering best, leading to a dominating 5–3 victory over Real Betis.
A first half hat-trick from Ferran Torres plus Roony Bardghji’s first goal for Barcelona emphatically erased Antony’s early strike as Barcelona came from behind for a sixth time in La Liga this season—no other team in Spain has done so more than twice this term.
Lamine Yamal gave Barcelona a four-goal lead from the spot out of the break, allowing Hansi Flick to rest some of stars and grant minutes to less utilized players. This allowed Betis to grow into the game and goals from Diego Llorente and Juan Hernández added excitement a hint of nerves to the twilight of the game.
Barcelona survived but the final minutes somewhat stain what was an otherwise fantastic performance. The reigning champions are starting to rediscover their best version and will spend the night four points clear atop La Liga, awaiting what Real Madrid produce on Sunday night.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Real Betis(4-2-3-1)
GK: Joan García—7.2: Continues to excel playing as a sweeper, acting like another center back to frustrate attempts to play behind Barça’s defensive line. There was little he could do to avoid the three goals he conceded.
RB: Jules Koundé—6.7: Although he had solid stretches—especially when he ventured forward—he was at the scene of the crime of two of Real Betis’ goals. Lapses in judgment and inconsistencies have become synonymous with the 2025–26 version of the Frenchman.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—6.8: It’s getting harder and harder to find excuses for the teenager’s worrying form. He was flawless on the ball, but the bulk of his successful defensive actions were mostly cleaning up his own mistakes. Routinely out of position and his lack of physicality continues to get exposed.
CB: Gerard Martín—6.7: The best Barça defender by a mile, evidenced by how the backline completely collapsed following his substitution. He wasn’t dribbled past once, had five clearances, three ball recoveries and handled himself with notable confidence. Make no mistake about it, he’s an undisputed starter right now.
LB: Alejandro Balde—6.5: Completely shut down Antony following his goal and provided plenty of support covering ground down the left flank. His substitution at half time raised a few eyebrows given how well he was playing.
DM: Eric García—7.0: Didn’t really get too involved in possession and instead dedicated himself to clean up any loose balls. It wasn’t a bad performance in the slightest but it’s abundantly clear he’s better suited in other positions.
CM: Pedri—8.6: Single-handedly took control of the game after the chaotic opening exchanges, slowing down the tempo of the match. Covered ground, dictated Barcelona’s possessions, made every right decision and exited the game with two assists in the bag. Yet another masterclass from the best midfielder in the world.
RW: Lamine Yamal—8.4: Another day, another game where Yamal leads all players on the pitch in successful dribbles and Valentín Gómez will have nightmares because of it. He dispatched his penalty with class and should’ve had a couple of assists if other attackers had been more clinical.
AM: Roony Bardghji—8.5: If all goes according to Barça’s plan, years from now people could very well remember this night as Roony Bardghji’s coming out party. Simply sensational.
LW: Marcus Rashford—7.0: On a night where every Barcelona attacker feasted, Rashford was held in check and had an egregious miss in the second half. He disappeared for stretches of the match as Barça’s attack tilted towards the right wing, contributing to him failing to make a significant impact. Not the performance he needed to earn himself a more prominent role.
ST: Ferran Torres—9.7: Became the first player in La Liga history to score a first half hat-trick away at Betis. That sums up what truly was one of his best ever nights as a Barça player.
Substitutes
Rating (Out of 10)
Andreas Christensen (46’ for Balde)
6.6
Frenkie de Jong (63’ for Martín)
6.3
Marc Bernal (63’ for Pedri)
6.4
Fermín López (68’ for Bardghji)
6.2
Jofre Torrents (80’ for García)
N/A
Subs not used: Diego Kochen (GK), Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), Tommy Marques, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Marc Casadó, Dro Fernández.
Real Betis (4-2-3-1)
Starting XI: Álvaro Vallés; Aitor Ruibal, Marc Bartra, Natan, Valentín Gómez; Sergi Altimira, Marc Roca; Antony, Pablo Fornals, Ez Abde; Juan Hernández.
Subs used: Nelson Deossa, Diego Llorente, Junior Firpo, Pablo García, Ricardo Rodríguez.
Player of the Match: Ferran Torres
Barcelona 5–3 Real Betis—How It Unfolded at Estadio La Cartuja
Both teams were shot out of a cannon from the opening kick off, with an eventful opening 15 minutes witnessing three goals in quick succession.
Former Barcelona player Ez Abde got away from Jules Koundé down the left wing and sent a diagonal cross that fell to Pablo Fornals. A blocked shot saw the ball reach Antony, who struck on the half-turn into the roof of the net to give Betis the lead six minutes in.
Flick’s comeback kings answered five minutes later. A well-crafted play saw Koundé have time and space to whip a cross for Ferran, who got away from his man and tucked a first time shot into the near post to level the score.
Only two minutes later, it was Roony Bardghji who dribbled past Valentín Gómez down the right and sent a cross towards Ferran. The Spaniard once again found space inside the penalty area and fired a volley between the legs of Álvaro Vallés to complete Barça’s comeback after a frenetic start.
Bardghji capped off an excellent first half by opening his account in Barcelona colors. A stellar play and pass from Pedri saw Bardghji get the ball just outside the penalty area. The young Swede didn’t hesitate and sent a weak-foot bullet into the back of the net to give Barça a two-goal lead.
But Barcelona’s first half onslaught wasn’t finished. Ferran’s dream night continued as he tried his luck from distance and a deflection left the goalkeeper no chance to deny him of a first half hat-trick.
Flick’s men kept their foot on the gas following the break and benefited from a controversial Marc Bartra handball that match referee José Hernández deemed worthy of a penalty. Lamine Yamal stepped up and calmly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to make it five for Barça with 30 minutes left to play.
A sixth goal appeared to be a matter of time, but Barcelona weren’t as clinical as they were in the first half and as the minutes passed, Flick opted instead for a more controlled approach while also offering rest to key stars.
Pedri left the pitch just past the hour mark and, with the result already in the bag, Flick was able to give both Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski the night off. However, the introduction of young players plus a makeshift backline resulted in a less than ideal final 10 minutes
Betis scored twice during the game’s dying minutes. Diego Llorente tapped in the hosts’ second after a flick from a corner kick and then Juan Hernández buried a penalty after Koundé took down Abde with a clumsy challenge.
The victory had been secured long before but the final exchanges were a concerning illustration that Barcelona’s defensive issues are still far from being fixed. Still, Barcelona were able to avoid another major scare and captured their sixth consecutive win in La Liga.
Real Betis vs. Barcelona Half-Time Stats
Statistic
Real Betis
Barcelona
Possession
37%
63%
Expected Goals (xG)
0.49
1.14
Total Shots
7
8
Shots on Target
1
6
Big Chances
1
3
Pass Accuracy
77%
89%
Fouls
6
3
Corners
1
5
Real Betis vs. Barcelona Full Time Stats
Statistic
Real Betis
Barcelona
Possession
38%
62%
Expected Goals (xG)
2.52
2.60
Total Shots
17
16
Shots on Target
5
8
Big Chances
3
6
Pass Accuracy
79%
89%
Fouls
13
9
Corners
7
7