Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Real Oviedo: Lewandowski Ignites 3–1 Comeback Win
In a game that was much tighter than many may have predicted, Barcelona managed to overturn a one-goal disadvantage to defeat Real Oviedo 3–1 on Thursday night.
Playing away in La Liga for the first time since August, Barcelona were looking to remain undefeated in 2024–25. Despite a number of significant injuries that include players such as Lamine Yamal, Fermín López and Alejandro Balde, Hansi Flick still opted to further rotate his side, resting Jules Koundé, Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski.
Both teams traded blows in an entertaining opening half-hour. Marcus Rashford was twice denied by strong saves from Aarón Escandell and Raphinha struck the post with a powerful strike from distance.
Just when it seemed Barcelona were taking control, Real Oviedo found the breakthrough. In a calamitous mistake by Joan García, who abandoned his goal and ventured forward trying to clear the ball. He then misplaced a pass to Marc Casadó that instead fell perfectly into the path of Alberto Reina, who didn’t hesitate, firing a first-time shot from close to the halfway line that found its way into an open goal.
Flick’s men came out of halftime needing to mount a comeback, but lacked clarity in the opening exchanges and the hosts still looked dangerous in transition.
That would all change in the 56th minute, when Ferran Torres got to the end of a cross from Ronal Araújo and fired it awkwardly on the volley after a full turn. The ball was deflected and hit the post, but Eric García arrived before Escandell to tuck in Barça’s equalizer.
De Jong and Lewandowski eventually entered the match and made a significant impact. The Dutchman was given the freedom to pick out a perfect cross for his fellow substitute to ruthlessly hammer a header that ricocheted off the crossbar into the back of the net, giving Barcelona the lead with 20 minutes to go.
Veljko Paunivić’s side made substitutions to try and find an equalizer. The plucky hosts had their opportunities to get back in the game but ultimately weren’t sharp in the final action.
With the Estadio Carlos Tartiere pushing the hosts forward until the dying minutes, Barcelona were able to keep their poise to secure all three points, adding a third goal through Araújo in the 88th minute to completely put the game out of reach.
After struggling for much of the opening hour, the character of Flick’s men was on full display to avoid any potential upset and to keep up the pace with league leaders Real Madrid.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Real Oviedo (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Joan García
6.4
RB: Eric García
8.4
CB: Ronald Araújo
8.1
CB: Pau Cubarsí
7.5
LB: Gerard Martín
7.4
CM: Marc Casadó
7
CM: Pedri
7.9
RW: Raphinha
7.3
AM: Dani Olmo
7.4
LW: Marcus Rashford
8
ST: Ferran Torres
6.9
SUB: Frenkie de Jong (46’ for Casadó)
8.1
SUB: Robert Lewandowski (66’ for Raphinha)
7.5
SUB: Jules Koundé (73’ for Martín)
6.4
SUB: Marc Bernal (90’ for Pedri)
N/A
SUB: Andreas Christensen (90’ for Rashford)
N/A
Subs not used: Eder Aller (GK), Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), Jofre Torrents, Dro Fernández, Antonio Fernández, Roony Bardghji.
Player of the Match: Eric García (Barcelona)
Real Oviedo (4-4-2): Aarón Escandell; Lucas Ahijado, Eric Bailly, David Carmo, Rahim Alhassane; Haissem Hassan, Leander Dendoncker, Alberto Reina, Ilyas Chaira; Santi Cazorla, Salomón Rondón.
Subs: Luka Ilić, Kwasi Sibo, Josip Brekalo, Álex Forés, Santiago Colombatto.