Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Real Sociedad: Lamine Yamal Returns to Engineer 2–1 Win
For the second time this week, Barcelona overcame a one-goal deficit and defeated Real Sociedad 2–1 in their first game of the season at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.
Between the long list of injuries and further Hansi Flick rotations, Barcelona started the game with only four regular starters. Roony Bardghji made his second appearance for the club and 17-year-old Dro Fernández made his official debut in Blaugrana colors from the start.
Real Sociedad crowded the midfield to deny Barcelona from operating comfortably in the central areas. Whatever danger the hosts could generate in opening exchanges had to come from the wings.
Marcus Rashford had a clear chance to open the scoring early, but a fantastic save from Álex Remiro denied the England international from bagging his first La Liga goal.
Even though Barcelona weren’t creating much danger, they were controlling the game. However, it was Real Sociedad who found the breakthrough. In a quick transition, Ander Barrenetxea easily got away from Jules Koundé and fired a powerful low-cross that Mikel Oyarzabal tapped in to open the scoring in the 31st minute.
Flick’s men responded well after going down. Although Remiro continued his brilliant day, it was impossible for him to deny Jules Koundé when the Frenchman went up in the air to bury a Marcus Rashford corner, sending the game into halftime tied.
A little over 10 minutes after the break, Lamine Yamal entered for the first time since August. Just a minute later, he got away from Sergio Gómez to send a perfect cross that Robert Lewandowski headed into the back of the net to complete Barcelona’s comeback.
Taking the lead didn’t seem to suffice for the hosts. Barcelona kept creating plenty of danger as Real Sociedad allowed more space in their backline. But Remiro’s show in goal continued and kept the visitors in the game with save after save.
In the dying minutes, Takefusa Kubo had an opportunity to equalize but his shot slammed into the crossbar. Just 30 seconds later, a brilliant play from Yamal and Ferran Torres left Lewandowski alone in front of goal, but his point-blank shot also found the crossbar and Barcelona weren’t able to extend their advantage.
Los Blaugranas were able to control the final minutes and cruised to the finish line to remain unbeaten in 2024–25. The victory sees Barcelona overtake Real Madrid and are now top of La Liga through seven games.
Player ratings from the game below.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Real Sociedad (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny
6.7
RB: Jules Koundé
7.9
CB: Ronald Araújo
7.6
CB: Andreas Christensen
7.6
LB: Gerard Martín
7.7
CM: Frenkie de Jong
7.9
CM: Pedri
8.4
RW: Roony Bardghji
7.4
AM: Dro Fernández
7.2
LW: Marcus Rashford
7.9
ST: Robert Lewandowski
8.3
SUB: Dani Olmo (46’ for Dro)
7
SUB: Lamine Yamal (58’ for Bardghji)
7.6
SUB: Eric García (78’ for Martín)
6.2
SUB: Ferran Torres (78’ for Rashford)
6
SUB: Marc Casadó (90’ for Pedri)
N/A
Subs not used: Diego Kochen (GK), Eder Aller (GK), Jofre Torrents, Pau Cubarsí, Marc Bernal, Antonio Fernández.
Player of the Match: Pedri
Real Sociedad (4-1-4-1): Álex Remiro; Álvaro Odriozola, Igor Zubeldia, Duje Ćaleta-Car, Aihen Muñoz; Jon Gorrotxategi; Gonçalo Guedes, Pablo Marin, Beñat Turrientes, Ander Barrenetxea; Mikel Oyarzabal.
Subs: Sergio Gómez, Takefusa Kubo, Carlos Soler, Brais Méndez, Umar Sadiq.