Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Sevilla: Issues Intensify in Record 4–1 Defeat
Sevilla crowned a nightmare of a week for Barcelona, beating them at home for the first time since 2015 with a resounding 4–1 result.
Needing to bounce back after falling against Paris Saint-Germain midweek, Barcelona were dreadful at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán and lost consecutive games for the first time in 2025.
The hosts looked better from the first whistle and reflected their superiority by finding the early breakthrough.
Ronald Araújo brought down Isaac Romero as they both fought for the ball inside the penalty area. No foul was given initially, but VAR intervened and referee Alejandro Muñíz Ruíz pointed to the penalty spot after the review. Alexis Sánchez stepped up and buried the penalty to score against his former club and give Sevilla the lead 13 minutes in.
Barcelona looked completely lost and Sevilla had chances to double their lead. None clearer than when Djibril Sow teed-up Sánchez with only Wojciech Szczęsny to beat, but he fired a poor shot that the Pole was able to handle despite it being from close range.
But the hosts kept dominating and eventually found their second. Jules Koundé lost possession in midfield and Ruben Vargas went off to the races with the Frenchman out of position. Vargas kept his poise and crossed the ball for Romero to tap in Sevilla’s second 36 minutes in.
Finally Barcelona woke up in the final five minutes of the first half. After a short period of control, Pedri found Marcus Rashford with a perfect cross that the England international volleyed into the back of the net to bring Barça within one just before halftime.
The Catalans started the second half controlling the game and setting up shop in Sevilla’s half. However, they looked unable to generate dangerous opportunities, failing to break past the hosts’ low block.
With under 20 minutes to go in the game, Alejandro Balde won a penalty kick when he was fouled by Adnan Januzaj. Robert Lewandowski had the chance to bring Barça level, but his shot from the spot went wide, incredibly squandering a chance to equalize.
Minutes later, it was Roony Bardghji who wasted a golden opportunity. The youngster brilliantly cut in from the wing and went one-on-one against the goalkeeper, but he fired a weak, poorly placed shot that left plenty of Barça players visibly in disbelief.
Hansi Flick’s side continued to push for an equalizer, but that left them exposed in defense. Sánchez played a perfect through ball for José Ángel Carmona, who went through on goal and fired a shot into the bottom corner past Wojciech Szczęsny to restore Sevilla’s two-goal advantage and bury Barça.
The humiliation was not yet complete. Sevilla once again easily took advantage of Barcelona’s ineffective high-line and Chidera Ejuke assisted Akor Adams who tapped-in a fourth, sending the stadium into a complete frenzy.
The defeat is the heaviest Flick has ever suffered as a manager in Spain and sees Barcelona drop behind Real Madrid in the La Liga standings, but the overall issues exposed over the past two games are even more alarming. Flick has his work cut out to find solutions quickly, because right now Barcelona doesn’t look like a team capable of fighting for silverware.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Sevilla (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny
5.2
RB: Jules Koundé
5.8
CB: Ronald Araújo
5.7
CB: Pau Cubarsí
6.9
LB: Gerard Martín
6.3
CM: Frenkie de Jong
6.7
CM: Pedri
7.1
RW: Marcus Rashford
7.3
AM: Dani Olmo
6.8
LW: Ferran Torres
6.2
ST: Robert Lewandowski
5.2
SUB: Alejandro Balde (46’ for Martín)
6.8
SUB: Eric García (46’ for Araújo)
7.1
SUB: Roony Bardghji (69’ for Torres)
7.4
SUB: Andreas Christensen (88’ for De Jong)
N/A
Subs not used: Diego Kochen (GK), Eder Aller (GK), Jofre Torrents, Antonio Fernández, Marc Bernal, Dro Fernández.
Player of the Match: José Ángel Carmona (Sevilla)
Barcelona Player of the Match: Marcus Rashford
Sevilla (4-3-3): Odisseas Vlachodimos; José Ángel Carmona, César Azpilicueta, Marcao, Gabriel Suazo; Batista Mendy, Lucien Agoumé, Djibril Sow; Alexis Sánchez, Isaac Romero, Ruben Vargas.
Subs: Nemanja Gudelj, Akor Adams, Adnan Januzaj, Gerard Fernández, Chidera Ejuke.