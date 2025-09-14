SI

Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Valencia: Fermin, Raphinha, Lewandowski Share Goals in 6–0 Rout

The Catalans scored five goals in the second half of a dominant performance.

Roberto Casillas

Fermín López (left) scored his first goals of the season against Valencia.
Fermín López (left) scored his first goals of the season against Valencia. / David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona looked back to their best as they dismantled Valencia 6–0 in their first home game of the season.

Between injuries and a disciplinary decision to bench Raphinha for being late to a pre-match training session, Hansi Flick deployed a makeshift XI at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Sunday evening.

With Ferran Torres and newcomers Marcus Rashford and Roony Bardghji leading the line, Barcelona started the game positively, looking fluid in attack and testing Valencia’s defense early. However, Julen Agirrezabala denied the Catalans from breaking the deadlock.

Eventually Barça’s insistence paid off. Pau Cubarsí threaded a strong line-breaking pass that Ferran Torres deliciously played first-time for a charging Fermín López who entered the box unmarked and tucked in Barcelona’s opener 29 minutes into the match.

The Catalans continued to dominate but couldn’t double their lead before halftime. Barcelona couldn’t be contained for much longer, Marcus Rashford tallied his first assist in blaugrana colors when he sent in a deadly cross that Raphinha—who came on for the second half—tapped in at the far post thanks to a big miscommunication from Valencia’s defense.

Two minutes after Raphinha’s goal, Fermín secured his brace with a rocket of a hit from distance that overpowered Julen Agirrezabala. It took Barcelona just 10 minutes into the second half to put the game on ice.

Valencia’s collapse continued, as yet another defensive blunder trying to clear a ball left it on a platter for Raphinha to strike on the half-volley and bag a brace of his own in the 66th minute. Ten minutes later, Dani Olmo set up Robert Lewandowski who fired a violent strike to score Barça’s fifth.

With the result already in the bag, perhaps the loudest cheer of the night came when La Masia youngster Marc Bernal entered the game over a year after suffering an ACL injury. Five minutes into Bernal’s re-introduction, he assisted Lewandowski who completed Barça’s third brace of the night, putting the cherry on top of a flawless performance.

The Catalans will now be confident heading into their Champions League debut on Thursday night against Newcastle United.

Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Valencia (4-2-3-1)

Barcelona
Fermín López (right) and Ferran Torres were brilliant in Barcelona‘s victory. / Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

Position / Player

Ratings (Out of 10)

GK: Joan García

7.6

RB: Jules Koundé

7.7

CB: Eric García

7.5

CB: Pau Cubarsí

8

LB: Gerard Martín

8

CM: Marc Casadó

8.1

CM: Pedri

8.5

RW: Roony Bardghji

6.7

AM: Fermín López

9.2

LW: Marcus Rashford

7.7

ST: Ferran Torres

8

SUB: Raphinha (46’ for Bardghji)

8.6

SUB: Dani Olmo (68’ for Rashford)

7.3

SUB: Robert Lewandowski (68’ for Torres)

8.5

SUB: Jofre Torrents (75’ for Martín)

6

SUB: Marc Bernal (81’ for Pedri)

N/A

Subs not used: Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), Diego Kochen (GK), Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araújo, Antonio Fernández

Player of the Match: Fermín López (Barcelona)

Valencia (5-4-1): Julen Agirrezabala; Dimitri Foulquier, César Tárrega, Mouctar Diakhaby, José Copete, José Gayà; Diego López, Javier Guerra, Baptiste Santamaria, Arnaut Danjuma

Subs: Largie Ramazani, Filip Ugrinić, Luis Rioja, Thierry Correira, Lucas Beltrán

