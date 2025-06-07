SI

Barcelona Pocket Surprise Windfall As €39 Million Transfer Confirmed

Jean-Clair Todibo has finalised a permanent transfer to West Ham United in a deal which will impact Barcelona.

Todibo sealed a permanent move to West Ham United.
West Ham United have completed the permanent signing of defender Jean-Clair Todibo in a deal from which Barcelona are also set to profit.

Todibo spent two years with Barcelona before a move to French side Nice in 2021, with the La Liga champions negotiating a significant sell-on clause in the process.

After blossoming in Ligue 1, Todibo took his talents to the Premier League last summer as he inked a loan deal with West Ham with a view to a permanent transfer which reports suggest is worth £32.9 million (€39 million, $44.5 million).

According to MARCA, Barcelona’s clause with Nice entitles the club to 20% of the funds raised through Todibo’s sale.

As a result, Barcelona will receive around €7.8 million ($8.9 million)—a welcome boost to the team’s finances.

When his initial transfer fee from his sale to Nice is factored in, Todibo has earned Barcelona around €18.3 million ($20.5 million), despite only ever making five appearances for the Catalan outfit during his time at the club.

Todibo joined Barcelona on a free transfer in January 2019 but struggled to assert himself at Camp Nou. He eventually joined Schalke and Benfica on separate loan deals, but neither took up their options to sign the defender permanently.

Nice took over his loan deal in February 2021 and handed Todibo the platform to rebuild his career. His form in France caught West Ham’s eye and, after 29 appearances on loan with the Hammers, he will now continue his career in England’s top flight.

Published
