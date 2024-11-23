Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Celta Vigo: La Liga
Barcelona aims to get back to winning ways in La Liga in its visit to Celta Vigo following its loss to Real Sociedad prior to the latest international break.
Hansi Flick's men will be motivated to get back to winning ways to maintain its commanding, six point lead atop La Liga's standings. It's been a near faultless start to the season for Barcelona, with only three losses and 14 wins through 17 games in all competitions.
Barcelona have managed to play as one of the best teams on the planet despite a long list of injuries that have seen Barça's medical room crowded ever since Flick's arrival. Now, the German manager confirmed that Lamine Yamal won't feature against Celta as he continues to nurse an ankle injury and the club won't risk him until he's back to 100%.
Flick will have to maneuver his lineup to find Yamal's replacement, which is something he's struggled with, as both of Barça's losses in La Liga this season have come when the 17-year-old winger doesn't feature in the starting lineup.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Celta Vigo (4-2-3-1)
GK: Iñaki Peña—Peña continues to handle the number one role between the sticks, with emergency signing, Wojciech Szczęsny, still yet to make his Barcelona debut.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé has become a cornerstone for both Barcelona and France, as the 26-year-old versatile defender is playing some of the best soccer of his career.
CB: Íñigo Martínez—The former Athletic Club player has been brilliant this season. Injuries to Ronald Araújo and Andreas Christensen forced him to assume a bigger role and he's taken advantage of the opportunity.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—Cubarsí played his first full match for Spain in its victory against Switzerland during the international break. The teenage center back continues to play with a maturity unheard off for his age.
LB: Alejandro Baldé—Baldé played arguably his worst game of the season against Real Sociedad. He'll hope for a better showing against Celta and has more than enough quality to do so.
CM: Marc Casadó—The revelation of the season for Barcelona played his first minutes with Spain's national team over the past week. He'll continue to feature from the start against Celta.
CM: Gavi—Gavi could get his first start for Barcelona in over a year. Flick's midfield is crowded with options, but Gavi could allow Pedri and Frenkie de Jong some rest after they both featured for their countries over the break.
RW: Fermín López—With Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati injured, López will replace Yamal on the wing despite him being more well-suited to play centrally.
AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo has been slowly reintegrated to the squad following a hamstring issue that kept him out for a month earlier in the season. Now that he's back to full fitness, Barças summer signing should become a regular starter.
LW: Raphinha—Fresh off his debut wearing Brazil's iconic number 10 shirt, Barcelona's best player of the season will look to continue his fantastic second half of 2024.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—A controversial offside call on a Lewandowski goal cost Barcelona dearly against Real Sociedad. The Polish striker has been nursing back issues but should be ready to start against Celta looking for his 15th goal in La Liga this season.