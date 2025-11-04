Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Club Brugge: Lewandowski Ready to Fire Up Front
Barcelona are preparing for their first encounter with Belgian side Club Brugge since 2002, having recovered from their El Clásico defeat with a 3–1 win over Elche at the weekend.
Hansi Flick has battled a spate of injuries and the never-ending fiasco of returning to Camp Nou, but Barça could enter the November international break in a decent position should they conclude the week with two victories.
They’re travelling to Bruges in Gameweek 4 of their Champions League campaign, having won two of their three games so far. Defeat to Paris Saint-Germain leaves them on the outside looking in regarding a top-eight spot, but a rather kind conclusion to their league phase schedule means Barça will fancy their chances of enjoying a strong finish.
There’s been no change on the injury front from Sunday’s win, with Flick naming a 22-man squad for Wednesday’s game. Here’s how Barça could line up at the Jan Breydelstadion.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Club Brugge (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—The Pole made a couple of superb stops to ensure Sunday’s clash wasn’t particularly nervy and he’ll keep his place between the posts here. Joan García and Marc-André ter Stegen are still sidelined.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé hasn’t been at his best at the start of 2025–26 but Flick is likely to lean upon him again. The right-back will likely see plenty of Brugge’s star man, Christos Tzolis.
CB: Ronald Araújo—The captain should’ve done more to prevent Rafa Mir from scoring on Sunday, but the Clásico defeat should’ve shown Flick that he can’t rely on Eric García and Pau Cubarsí as a partnership. Araújo has an important role to play until the January window.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—Rotation should see the teenager return to the fold. He was an unused substitute in Sunday’s win.
LB: Gerard Martín—Some of Martín’s best work for the club has arrived in this competition, and although Alejandro Balde is hugely important for Flick, we could see Barça’s starting left-back earn some midweek respite.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—De Jong is in superb form, making do without the injured Pedri at the weekend. The Dutchman will be tested by a Brugge press that tends to be fiercer on home soil.
CM: Marc Casadó—Flick has turned to Casadó after Pedri’s injury, which he sustained in the Clásico. The Spaniard, who enjoyed a breakout season in 2024–25, should partner De Jong again on Wednesday.
AM: Fermín López—The academy graduate has been Barça’s main man in recent weeks, and he scored his first hat-trick for the club in the 6–1 victory over Olympiacos in Gameweek 3.
RW: Lamine Yamal—The Clásico drama is behind him and it was business as usual for Yamal at the weekend, as he opened the scoring in the victory over Elche. The teenager hasn’t lit up the European stage yet this season, but perhaps he’ll ignite in Bruges.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—Fitness issues have limited the veteran striker at the start of 2025–26, but we could see the Champions League’s third all-time leading scorer make his first start since October 5 on Wednesday night, given that Ferran Torres has only just recovered from an injury of his own.
LW: Marcus Rashford—Raphinha remains out of action, so Flick will again include the Man Utd loanee in his starting XI. Rashford, like López, is in good form, and his finish at the weekend was emphatic.