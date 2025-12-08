Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Raphinha, Lewandowski Return to Attack
Barcelona made light work of the league phase last season, but a myriad of factors have combined to force the La Liga champions into a mini state of panic this time around.
A chastening 3–0 defeat to Chelsea two weeks ago leaves Hansi Flick’s side 18th in the table and in need to three victories to give themselves the best possible chance of qualifying for the round of 16 automatically.
Injuries, tactical concerns and a tough schedule means Barça have just two Champions League wins to their name thus far, but a lighter fixture list in the new year means Flick’s men should be in contention.
Their tamer load begins with a porous Eintracht Frankfurt outfit visiting the Spotify Camp Nou on Tuesday night, and here’s the Barcelona team Flick could pick for the game.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (4-2-3-1)
GK: Joan García—Marc-André ter Stegen is back from injury, but Flick has confirmed that García will remain Barcelona’s No. 1.
RB: Jules Koundé—Flick could opt to rotate at this position, with Koundé giving away a late penalty in the 5–3 win at Real Betis on Saturday, but the German hasn’t yet lost his faith in the French full-back.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—Expect the teenager to be a constant from here on out, especially given the uncertainty surrounding Ronald Araújo.
CB: Gerard Martín—Flick is a fan of Martín in this position, and the academy graduate has said his teammates are already referring to him as “Gerard Maldini.” He’ll continue alongside Cubarsí on Tuesday.
LB: Alejandro Balde—With Martín more comfortable centrally, Balde doesn’t have much competition for his spot at all.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—De Jong desperately missed his partner at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago, with the Dutchman performing at a more recognisable level when he isn’t overly responsible in the buildup phase.
CM: Pedri—Pedri is an absolute phenomenon and currently the world’s best midfielder. Argue with a wall. Barcelona are noticeably worse in his absence.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Flick successfully experimented with Yamal in a central position on Saturday, and the German should save that ploy for a rainy day.
AM: Fermín López—His return is timely, given that Dani Olmo has just succumbed to a shoulder injury. López had been in excellent form during October and November.
LW: Raphinha—Raphinha’s running off the ball is critical to the success of this Barcelona team, and he’ll be back in the XI on Tuesday, having been an unused substitute at the weekend. Flick is managing him carefully.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—The experienced goalscorer was woeful on his previous start against Atlético Madrid, but Flick knows that he’ll have to count on Lewandowski in tandem with Ferran Torres the rest of the way this season. Torres was the hero on Saturday, but the Pole could be rotated into the team here.