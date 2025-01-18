Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Getafe: La Liga
Barcelona visit Getafe for their first La Liga match in a month, aiming to regain ground in the title race following an impressive start to 2025.
The Catalans have won every game thus far this year, with an aggregate score of 16-2 between the Copa del Rey and their winning run in the Spanish Super Cup that saw them dismantle Real Madrid for the second time this season.
However, cup success isn't enough for Barcelona and the team is obligated to turn around their recent struggles in La Liga. Hansi Flick's side dropped points in six out of the last seven league games of 2024, relinquishing a nine point lead atop the standings falling to third. Barcelona are now six points back of Atlético Madrid and five back of Real Madrid.
Íñigo Martínez will be out with a hamstring injury, but Ronald Araújo's return to full fitness will help lessen that blow.
With half a season still to go, the Blaugrana must return to form and mount a title challenge, starting with Getafe this weekend. Barcelona have played like one of the best teams in Europe for long stretches of the season, giving fans cause for optimism with the decisive months of the campaign still to come.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup vs. Getafe on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Getafe (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—The Polish goalkeeper could be in line for his first league start for Barcelona.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé scored a screamer against Real Betis in the Copa del Rey and is playing like one of the best in the world at his position.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—Cubarsí has started all but two games this league season and will play his final match before his 18th birthday.
CB: Ronald Araújo—Rumors about Araújo's future arose early in the year but the Uruguay international will get regular playing time now with Martínez sidelined.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Balde has two goal involvements in his last two starts.
CM: Marc Casadó—Casadó will anchor the midfield having completely won over a spot in the starting lineup.
CM: Pedri—The Spain international will partner Casadó in the middle of the park.
RW: Lamine Yamal—At 17-years-old, Yamal is entering the debate for being the best player in the world.
AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo was excellent against Betis playing as a false nine, which could be a wrinkle further exploited later in the season. He'll return to the attacking midfielder role against Getafe.
RW: Raphinha—Raphinha has 19 goals across all competitions, making this already the best goal scoring season of his career.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—Lewandowski still commands the golden boot race with his 16 goals in 18 appearances.