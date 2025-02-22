Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Las Palmas: La Liga
Fresh-off topping the standings in La Liga, Barcelona return to domestic action when they visit Las Palmas with the hopes of increasing their lead atop the table.
The Catalan's are riding high after evaporating Real Madrid's seven point lead in just three weeks. Still undefeated in 2025, Barcelona now aim to continue building on their four-game La Liga win streak.
Barça would do well not to underestimate Las Palmas, though. The Canary Islands based team might be in the relegation battle, but they did defeat Barcelona at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys back in late November. The Blaugrana have struggled against low defensive blocks this season, similar to the one Las Palmas are likely to deploy looking to frustrate Barça's front line.
Ronald Araújo could be back available, meaning Hansi Flick has almost the entirety of his squad at his disposal for the match. The German manager will hope for yet another strong performance by his team, who are currently playing some of the best soccer in all of Europe.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup vs. Las Palmas at the Estadio de Gran Canaria.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Las Palmas (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—The Polish goalkeeper had his best performance for Barça last time out vs. Rayo Vallecano.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé returns to the lineup after being benched as a disciplinary measure last time out.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—The young defender will occupy his usual spot in the heart of the backline.
CB: Íñigo Martínez—The veteran center back will once again partner Cubarsí.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Balde's season continues to go under the radar but he remains a vital player in Flick's system.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—The Dutchman seems to have taken over the starting role ahead of Marc Casadó.
CM: Pedri—Pedri is arguably the best midfielder on the planet right now.
RW: Lamine Yamal—The 17-year-old looks anxious to break his goalscoring drought in La Liga.
AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo will get his first league start of 2025.
LW: Raphinha—The Brazilian is looking for his 20th goal involvement of the season in La Liga.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—Lewandowski has scored in Barça's last four league games and commands the golden boot race with 20 goals this season.