Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal: La Liga
A joyous occasion beckons in Catalonia on Sunday, with La Liga champions Barcelona set to lift the trophy after their tussle with Villarreal.
Hansi Flick’s outfit have been Spain’s standout outfit this term, and their title success was confirmed on Thursday thanks to a 2–0 victory over neighbors Espanyol. They’ve reclaimed their crown after Real Madrid knocked them off their perch last season, and fans will be hoping for something more lasting under Flick after Xavi Hernández’s reign eventually petered out and ended in turmoil.
Sunday’s bout with the Yellow Submarine should supply ample excitement, with the visiting team boasting wonderful playmakers capable of outfoxing Barcelona’s now notorious defensive line.
Here’s how Flick could line up for Villarreal’s visit.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—Marc-André ter Stegen has been back for the past few weeks, but Szczęsny is likely to see out the season between the posts before deciding whether to commit to the club.
RB: Eric Garcia—Jules Kounde’s injury has given Garcia a chance to shine, and the versatile defender has proven to be serviceable at right-back in the Frenchman’s absence.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—The young defender appeared off the bench against Espanyol and is poised to return to the starting XI after Ronald Araujo picked up an injury in the week.
CB: Iñigo Martinez—We should see the center-back partnership which laid the foundations for Barcelona’s success this season. Martinez served a one-game suspension on Thursday.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Another player pivotal to the Blaugrana, Balde has been eased back in by Flick since his recovery from injury. The flying left-back should be named in the German’s team having primarily appeared off the bench in recent outings.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—It’s been a resurgent 2025 for De Jong, who’s taken on a leadership role under Flick and will likely don the armband on Sunday.
CM: Gavi—Gavi has operated higher upfield this season, but he could be given a chance to impress alongside De Jong in Barca’s midfield pivot here. Pedri has surely earned some respite.
RW: Lamine Yamal—He’s the best in the world, isn’t he? The burnout some feared during the run-in hasn’t come to pass, and Yamal will be looking to sparkle again this weekend.
AM: Fermín López—Fermín has been ever so handy for the La Liga champions this season, and he’s expected to come in for Dani Olmo here after scoring off the bench against Espanyol.
LW: Raphinha—The Brazilian scored twice in the reverse fixture, which Barcelona won 5–1 back in September. Raphinha’s been remarkably prolific this season, and he’ll be keen to add to both his goals and assists tallies before the season draws to a close.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—The veteran forward has his work cut out to claim another Pichichi this season, with Kylian Mbappé moving three goals clear in the race. Lewandowski’s chances were greatly affected by his recent absence.