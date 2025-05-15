Espanyol 0-2 Barcelona: Player Ratings as Lamine Yamal Crowns Barca as La Liga Champions
Barcelona defeated Espanyol 2–0 in the Catalan derby to officially become the 2024-25 La Liga champions, completing a domestic treble.
Espanyol had two clear 1-v-1 chances in the opening minutes of the game, exploiting a Barcelona defense that's conceded 19 goals in their last eight games across all competitions. However, the hosts weren't sharp in front of goal and wasted the opportunity to open the scoring early. Hansi Flick's side grew into the game but failed to assert their dominance of games past, going into halftime still locked in a scoreless draw.
Espanyol continued to frustrate Barcelona out of the tunnel, with the hosts playing with intensity and toughness as they do often when they face their biggest rivals. When the game was completely devoid of scoring opportunities, Lamine Yamal appeared.
The 17-year-old star received the ball in space on the right wing for the first time all day and quickly cut inside and curled a perfect shot to into the top corner in what's become his trademark finish to give Barcelona the lead in the 53rd minute with a goal worthy of clinching Barça's 28th La Liga title.
Barcelona controlled the game after going in front. Frustration began to get the better of Espanyol, evidenced by Leandro Cabrera throwing an arm out and striking Yamal in the stomach, forcing match referee César Soto to show him a red card after a quick VAR check.
Flick's side cruised to the finish line and iced the game in stoppage time when Yamal assisted Fermín López who blasted a shot into the bottom corner to confirm Barcelona as league champions.
Celebrations ensued as soon as the final whistle blew. The Catalans have been the best team in Spain's top flight all season and dethroning Real Madrid as La Liga champions in their city rivals' home stadium makes it that much sweeter for the Blaugrana.
Barcelona will host Villarreal on Sunday at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, where the celebrations will continue in front of their home fans.
Player ratings from Barcelona's title-clinching win below.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Espanyol (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny
8.4/10
RB: Eric García
7.2/10
CB: Ronald Araújo
7.3/10
CB: Andreas Christensen
8/10
LB: Gerard Martín
7.3/10
CM: Frenkie de Jong
7.7/10
CM: Pedri
8.2/10
RW: Lamine Yamal
8.8/10
AM: Dani Olmo
7.8/10
LW: Raphinha
7.7/10
ST: Robert Lewandowski
6.1/10
SUB: Alejandro Balde (46' for Martín)
6.7/10
SUB: Pau Cubarsí (51' for Araújo)
6.5/10
SUB: Fermín López (64' for Lewandowski)
7.5/10
SUB: Héctor Fort (76' for Christensen)
6.2/10
SUB: Gavi (76' for Olmo)
6.3/10