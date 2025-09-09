Barcelona Confirm Last Resort Venue for First Home Game of the Season
Barcelona’s 2025–26 home debut will take place on Sunday night against Valencia at the 6,000 capacity Estadi Johan Cruyff.
The clash against Valencia was circled on the calendar when Barcelona would make their much-anticipated return to the Camp Nou. Nevertheless, Barcelona’s wait to return home will have to continue.
After scrutiny surrounding whether or not the Camp Nou would be ready in time, Barcelona released a statement confirming the decision to host the upcoming clash against Valencia at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, next to the club’s training ground.
“Barcelona announces that the match corresponding to Matchday 4 of LaLiga, scheduled for Sunday, September 14 at 9:00 p.m. against Valencia CF, will not yet be able to take place at the Spotify Camp Nou,” the statement said.
“The Club is working intensively to obtain the necessary administrative permits for the opening of the Spotify Camp Nou in the coming weeks. For this reason, the match will instead be played at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.”
“Barcelona would like to thank its members and fans for their understanding and support during such a complex yet exciting process as the return to the new Spotify Camp Nou.”
AS reports that technicians from Barcelona’s city council inspected the Camp Nou on Tuesday and, although they believe the renovation work is advanced, the stadium still doesn’t meet the safety requirements to host fans.
With the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys—Barcelona’s home the past two seasons—unavailable due to a Post Malone concert, Barça had to explore other alternatives for their home opener.
La Liga has granted Barcelona special permission to host the match at the Estadi Johan Cruyff given the stadium doesn’t meet the capacity requirements. La Liga understands this will be a “one-game-venue,” but it has still required Barça to install the necessary equipment for VAR, an fiber optic connection and an adjustment to the pitch’s irrigation system.
If Barcelona aren’t able to return to the Camp Nou for next week’s home match vs. Getafe, that game will be played in Montjuic.
Although nothing is set in stone yet, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Barcelona play their home games at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys until January. Still, it’s perceived as a massive failure by the club given the original plan to return to the Camp Nou in the fall of 2024.